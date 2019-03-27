Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Learning Shuri’s Fate In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel fans cannot wait for Avengers: Endgame to answer the question of who survives and who will stay dead going into Phase 4, but those same fans got a bit of a shock earlier today when Marvel Studios revealed officially that one beloved character was in fact dusted by Thanos. That would be Black Panther’s Shuri, who had been believed to be alive but thanks to a new poster she was revealed to be one of the decimation’s victims. As you can imagine, that brought on a host of reactions from fans, who can’t believe that Shuri is not among the living any longer.

Marvel Studios released a slew of new character posters from their anticipated film, featuring many of the characters we’ve come to know over the years. The current lineup of heroes is featured on fully colored posters while those who fell to Thanos’ decimation were given black and white variants, and that included plenty of heroes like Bucky, Drax, Gamora, and surprisingly Shuri.

We knew Shuri was missing thanks to the footage seen in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, but we did not know she was actually snapped out of existence, and it’s one more character that fans are hoping to get back after the Avengers face down Thanos once again.

Shuri wasn’t the only surprise in the poster reveals, but the other one was much more positive, as a poster revealed that Thor: Ragnarok’s Valkyrie was among the living. We aren’t sure whether we’ll get to see her throw down with the other heroes in Endgame, but we’re just happy she’s not one of the heroes we lost.

Throwing Me For A Loop

Some fans assumed Shuri was one of the ones who made it through Thanos’ decimation and are still trying to process the fact that she’s gone.

You’re telling me I’ve been thinking Shuri survived the snap for almost a year when really she got dusted?? Disrespectful pic.twitter.com/kkYlTTkY4c — caro (@carxlinv) March 26, 2019

I’m Going To Cry Now

Sometimes a GIF conveys everything you need to know in just a few seconds, and thankfully Bravo did just that for this heartbroken fan.

They snapped Shuri pic.twitter.com/9NKeXzw6xw — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) March 26, 2019

Today Years Old

This might be one of the best comments regarding Shuri’s fate, and now someone’s ready for a fight.

I was today years old when I learned the incontrovertible truth that Shuri had been dusted.



And I’m ready to fight. You took our King AND the smartest person on the planet?! #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/FHKdCImkOt — April (@ReignOfApril) March 26, 2019

Misled

Actually, April had a few more thoughts about Shuri’s fate, referring to being a bit misled by the footage from the trailer into hoping Shuri was still around.

Except… Ant Man’s poster is in color today, indicating that he survived the snap. So this pic you provided from the trailer must indicate the missing, not the dusted. That’s why so many of us are distraught; today proves that Shuri was, in fact, dusted. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/jjEP1Mr3iG — April (@ReignOfApril) March 26, 2019

Didn’t Tell Us

While Marvel never came out and said Shuri was alive, many had taken Marvel’s silence (and Angela Bassett’s comments) to mean she was among the living, but all that came crashing down today.

shuri really dusted and they didnt tell us for a full year pic.twitter.com/SsK5YhhqyU — rey ? (@incorrectmarvel) March 26, 2019

Shook

Speaking of Bassett’s comments, some are coming to terms that she lied about Shuri’s fate or was mistaken. Either way, Shuri’s gone, and it’s leaving some like Joshua Yehl shook.

Shuri got snapped?! ANGELA BASSETT LIED! pic.twitter.com/isjvoCIbOw — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) March 26, 2019

Filling The Void

One fan asked an interesting question regarding the state of Wakanda. If both T’Challa and Shuri are gone, who leads Wakanda? They seem to think M’Baku might be up to taking on the task.

“With T’Challa and Shuri gone, who leads Wakanda?”

Monsters!

More than a few fans are really taking the loss hard, and you can include Ash Crossan in that category.

I THOUGHT SHURI SURVIVED THE SNAP YOU MONSTERS pic.twitter.com/ErGDzvw2Gc — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 26, 2019

