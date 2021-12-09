Marvel Fans REALLY Want to Buy Hawkeye’s Christmas Sweaters

The latest episode of Marvel’s Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+ and as if the series couldn’t embrace its Christmas setting enough, the two lead heroes donned ugly Christmas sweaters for the new chapter, and Marvel fans went nuts. As Kate Bishop and Clint Barton continue to celebrate the season, the pair have the Barton family traditional Christmas movie marathon with Kate providing the outerwear for the pair. Marvel fans, ever the chill bunch about anything they see in the MCU, quickly took to social media to call out the sweaters, many hoping for a way to buy them. See the reaction yourself below!

Christmas was integral to the development of Hawkeye, and naturally other Christmas movies were a key part of that. “People mentioned Die Hard being one side of things,” director Rhys Thomas previously told ComicBook.com about the series. “I mean Home Alone is definitely a big atmospheric Christmas touchstone… both the original and Lost In New York. Yeah, I don’t know. Like I, kinda, again, I would just do, I mean, Gremlins as well. It’s like… I’m the type of person that sort of whether a direct reference makes it into a show or a movie or not, I will take any excuse to sort of keep plumbing my memory, my cultural memory.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+ with two episodes remaining.

Find a link

https://twitter.com/CrazyGirlVids/status/1468710510686265345

NEED

https://twitter.com/GlassHouseMous3/status/1468683498949070854

Everything I needed today

https://twitter.com/SecBert/status/1468672978791587849

just kate bishop in her santa hat and christmas sweater

https://twitter.com/stevsbishp/status/1468672582257836034

my beloved!!

https://twitter.com/lokixsylvie69/status/1468661633127907330

Heart emoji

https://twitter.com/nsealyyy/status/1468658758897307649

Appreciation post

https://twitter.com/Zee14637/status/1468641392935251976

I want that

https://twitter.com/sarcasT0NY/status/1468600817037058053

Didn’t know I needed

https://twitter.com/SkylarBayLynn24/status/1468624973510103052

The sweater!!

https://twitter.com/fruitysilva/status/1468623504148873217

Ugly sweater, cool hero