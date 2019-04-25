Marvel Fans Remember the Time Chris Pratt’s Son Went as Captain America for Halloween

Chris Pratt is known to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as the Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord/Peter Quill, so it was probably a bit of a sting for the actor when his son, Jack, asked to go as Captain America for Halloween back in 2017. One Reddit user, u/Naweezy, decided to remind Marvel fans of the hilarious incident by sharing a photo of Pratt and his son to r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit page dedicated to "discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU."

"What the ultimate betrayal looks like," they joked.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the reminder of the hilarious moment.

"I mean Star-Lord got half the population killed so I'm not surprised," u/congealedplatypus joked.

"I wonder if this expression was because his kid wanted to be Captain America instead of Star Lord or because of the paparazzi following him when he's with his kid," u/shogi_x added.

"After bumping into Michael B. Jordan, Chris says in this vid https://youtu.be/fvokpRg4ra8 that his son wants to be Killmonger, so maybe the kid just really likes Johnny Storm but doesn't want to set himself on fire?," u/Roxy527 suggested.

This adorable photo also reminds us of the time Kristen Bell's daughter made her dress up as Elsa from Frozen, despite the fact that Bell voices Anna.

While we doubt Pratt was actually bothered by the costume choice, we love having the reminder of this father-son moment. While there's always a chance Star-Lord could show up in Avengers: Endgame (if the heroes manage to reverse the Thanos snap), we at least know the movie will feature plenty of Captain America/Steve Rogers. In fact, another Reddit user recently calculated that the character almost speaks as much in the Avengers: Endgame trailers compared to all of Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

