Marvel Fans are Remembering One of the Funniest Thor & Loki Scenes From ‘Ragnarok’

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no question that Thor: Ragnarok is the funniest out of all the films. While the Taika Waititi-directed film provides belly laughs from start to finish, there are some moments that people are still laughing about over a year after the movie’s release.

Earlier today, Reddit user, u/AdrammelechAeshma, posted a great reminder of how funny the film is to a Marvel subreddit, which is “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU.”

“I love that for a second when Loki vanished and Strange left the card that Thor genuinely for a moment seriously took the possibility that Loki turned himself into a piece of paper,” they wrote.

Sure enough, Thor pokes at a piece of paper with his umbrella/Mjolnir, because at this point in his long life, he’s learned that Loki can transform into just about anything. A piece of paper would be a pretty ridiculous choice, though, which makes this moment even funnier.

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post, happy to be reminded of the scene.

“He remembers the snake experience,” u/Lagaash joked. (This, of course, is a reference to the story Thor later tells on Sakaar.)

“This is one of those moments where you go ‘is Thor stupid?’ and then you remember that him and Loki have probably spent a good 1300+ years knowing each other and that Loki has probably done some really crazy s*** to the point that this wasn’t even odd for Thor,” u/LostWoodsInTheField adds.

“He is CONSTANTLY doing stuff like that in both the Thor and avengers comics. I mean he’s the god of mischief, like I wasn’t surprised at all that Thor thought he might be the card. I was thinking the same thing,” u/dougan25 shared.

What do you think is the funniest moment in Thor: Ragnarok? Tell us in the comments!

Thor: Ragnarok is currently streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

