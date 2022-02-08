Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it’s a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn’t mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.

“Had to take this down before because of Marvel Security. Now that I covered what they don’t want you to see, let’s just focus on the Mate!!!!! #mate #gamora #bebe,” Zoe Saldana said in an Instagram post. The attached video shows her with full-green Gamora makeup covering her face and a dark robe around her body. Saldana is sipping a beverage from a mate cup as she thumbs through a possible Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script, which is the piece of content that’s scribbled over in the video.

One thing to remember about the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is that Saldana portrays a different version of Gamora than in the previous two installments. Thanos sacrificed Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War in order to obtain the Soul Stone. The movie’s follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, reintroduced Gamora during Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ time heist, where a past version of Gamora was brought to the present day. While this Gamora worked with our heroes to defend Earth and defeat Thanos, she did sneak away in its aftermath. It’s believed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will involve the cosmic heroes searching for their missing teammate.

One of Zoe Saldana’s previous throwback photos from June showed how Gamora almost had green eyes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Would you believe that Gamora almost had green eyes?” she said. “In one of the many camera tests, we had @jamesgunn wanted to see how I looked with green eyes as Gamora. Eventually, he changed his mind about that, and I was so grateful that he did because I found these contacts to be so uncomfortable. My heart went out to @davebautista and @karengillan who had to wear contacts for Drax and Nebula. But their characters looked amazing in them, plus they’re true professionals! Reminiscing a lot lately as we gear up to go back for another Guardians adventure! #gotg3”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 23, 2023.