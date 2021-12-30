Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals New Look at Her Return as Gamora

Zoe Saldana is ending 2021 with a new look at Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The star shared several selfies and pictures of herself on Instagram, featuring many of her upcoming projects like the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and Avatar 2 and 3. The Gamora Saldana portrays in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slightly different than the one from the previous two movies. Vol. 3‘s Gamora comes from the past, thanks to time-travel hijinks in Avengers: Endgame. The original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to an up-close selfie, fans can see Zoe Saldana’s new Gamora makeup.

“The many #faces of #2021 #gamora #neytiri #setlife #mom #wife #tired #coño,” Saldana captioned on Instagram. The very first photo shows Saldana as Gamora, with green paint covering her face and upper body. Saldana also tagged the photo with Instagram accounts for Guardians of the Galaxy, makeup artist Vera Steimberg, and makeup effects artist Will Huff.

This isn’t the first time Zoe Saldana has used her Instagram account to let fans in on new details regarding Gamora and Guardians of the Galaxy. Some throwback photos shared in June reveal how Gamora almost had green eyes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Would you believe that Gamora almost had green eyes?” she said. “In one of the many camera tests, we had @jamesgunn wanted to see how I looked with green eyes as Gamora. Eventually, he changed his mind about that, and I was so grateful that he did because I found these contacts to be so uncomfortable. My heart went out to @davebautista and @karengillan who had to wear contacts for Drax and Nebula. But their characters looked amazing in them, plus they’re true professionals! Reminiscing a lot lately as we gear up to go back for another Guardians adventure! #gotg3”

That same month, director James Gunn celebrated Zoe Saldana’s birthday by posting some fun photos of Saldana and her Guardians castmates. “Happy Birthday @zoesaldana. I love you, I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you very soon!” Gunn wrote. Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan (Nebula) commented with an eye-heart emoji on the post and Shazam! star Zachary Levi quipped, “That Singapore pic looks 100% photoshopped, even though I know it’s not.”

Gamora was a central character on Marvel’s What If… ?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios. While many actors returned to voice their MCU characters in What If… ?, Gamora was voiced by Cynthia McWilliams instead of Zoe Saldana. The character was one of the heroes recruited by the Watcher for the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 23, 2023.