Save 30% On the Marvel Funko Pop 2019 Advent Calendar

Funko is back with new Pocket Pop advent calendars for 2019, and you can score a deal on two of them if you act fast. First off, Hot Topic has the new Marvel 80th anniversary advent calendar on sale for $41.93 (30% off) until the end of the day today. August 21st (or while supplies last). Note that one of the Hot Topic images gives away all 24 figures, so try and avoid that if you don’t want to spoil the surprise.

Next up we have the new Harry Potter Yule Ball advent calendar, which is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $50 (17% off) with shipping slated for September 13th. The original Harry Potter Funko advent calendar and a new Fortnite advent calendar are also available at the standard price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Marvel Funko Pops, yesterday pre-orders for a new Miles Morales Pop figure from the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film went live. The figure features Miles in his casual costume, and it’s a Previews Exclusive, so they’re going to be limited. Serious collectors also have the option of going for a bundle that includes a Miles Morales: Spider-Man #9 comic with a Funko variant cover.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Casual Miles Morales PX Exclusive Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. If you want the comic, you’ll have to pre-order this bundle that includes 6 of the Miles Morales Pops for $79.99. Pricey, but it probably wouldn’t be to difficult to sell off the additional figures at a profit. A similar bundle was offered with Nova Prime back in June and they sold out quickly, so jump on this while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.