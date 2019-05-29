Uncanny X-Men Come to Marvel Future Fight

Today, three more Uncanny X-Men make their way into MARVEL Future Fight, the mobile action RPG from Netmarble Corp. Players add Bishop, Iceman, and Jubilee to their hero collections and partake in new missions to unlock new skills, uniforms, and more.

Future Fight players can unlock X-Men members Iceman (Modern), Jubilee (Classic) and Bishop (Disassembled). There are also several new X-Men uniforms to collect for other previously available characters, including X-Men Red uniforms for Storm and Jean Grey, a new Disassembled uniform for Psylocke, and a new Uncanny X-Men uniform for Beast. MARVEL Future Fight‘s new ‘Uniform Ranking’ system also allows players to view popular uniforms and with the ‘Uniform Dibs’ function, players can identify uniforms they want to buy.

The update also includes a new S.H.I.E.L.D Academy Mission and guide and a shortcut function for players to complete the mission more quickly. X-Men characters Iceman, Jubilee, Bishop, Jean Grey, Storm and Beast also now have unlocked the ‘Unleash Potential’ functionality. Jean Grey can now be upgraded to Tier-3, with new ultimate skills will be added once the upgrade is complete. Additional updates to MARVEL Future Fight include:

A new stage to the Dimension Rift that features Bishop

The Bishop Comics Card now available for Agents to collect

Rewards for clearing Shadowland floors past Floor 31 for the first time have been added

In MARVEL Future Fight, “S.H.I.E.L.D.’s very own director, Nick Fury, has sent an urgent message from the future… the convergence is destroying the world as we know it! Prepare to defend your universe!

Recruit your favorite characters, complete missions, and compete with other players to be the greatest hero and save your world.”

Described as “an epic blockbuster action-RPG,” MARVEL Future Fight features 190 superheroes and supervillains from across the Marvel Universe, including Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inhumans, Defenders, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more.

The X-Men also recently got an update in Marvel Strike Force. Several X-Men characters were the focus of the latest trailer for Marvel Ultimate Alliance: The Black Order, coming to the Nintendo Switch in July.

MARVEL Future Fight recently celebrated its four-year anniversary with 100 million players across the world. The game is currently available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play.