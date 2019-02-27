Marvel Geeki Tikis Are Now Available as Plastic Tumblers

Geeki Tikis is known for their wide range of ceramic tiki mugs based on characters from just about every fandom imaginable. This includes Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, and Rick and Morty, to name a few. However, it appears that they’ve branched out into tumblers with this new Marvel line. They’re made from BPA-free plastic but retain Geeki Tikis’ signature tiki mug style.

In fact, the Marvel tumblers might be a little better looking than the tiki versions thanks to additional detail that can be achieved by working with plastic. Plus, you can take these tumblers anywhere. If you’re interested, you can pre-order versions for the Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man right here for $14.99 each with free shipping. They’re expected to arrive in March.

On a related note, Marvel unveiled an awesome hoodie earlier today that looks like it was designed by Tony Stark himself. It features multiple panels, meshes, and textures with a slick black, blue, and gray color scheme.

The new Avengers hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with free shipping slated for May. That seems like a bargain for a hoodie of this quality, so reserve one in your size (S to XXL) while you can. Quantities appear to be very limited.

In addition to the hoodie, Marvel has also released an ongoing series of limited edition Avengers jackets in recent days. The collection is lead off by a jacket that features subtle nods to Captain America’s iconic suit. This includes Cap’s chest star stitched on the front, his shield stitched on the back, and maroon shading on the arms and shield that add just the barest hint of color.

The Captain America jacket is a Merchoid exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here in sizes S to XXXL for $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. As noted, the jacket is a limited edition – only 1963 will be made in honor of the year of the Avengers comic debut. Other jackets in the lineup include Spider-Man / Iron Spider and Black Panther, which you can pre-order here. Keep tabs on that link because more new merch tagged to Avengers: Endgame should be released there in the coming days.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.

