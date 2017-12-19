Marvel Announces New ‘Ghost Rider’ Series

Johnny Blaze is riding back to the pages of Marvel!

On Tuesday morning, comic writer Christopher Sebela (Captain Marvel, Demonic) took to Twitter to break the news that he was working on a new Ghost Rider series for Marvel Comics. He’ll be joined by artist Phil Noto (Batgirl, Star Wars: Poe Dameron).

Sebela’s book will be titled Damnation: Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider #1, but that’s about the only detail that the author revealed. There doesn’t seem to be a public release date at this time, but the tweet did come with the first look at Sebela and Noto’s Ghost Rider.

Oh hey. I guess I can tell you that I’m writing DAMNATION: JOHNNY BLAZE GHOST RIDER #1 and @philnoto is drawing it and life is weird. pic.twitter.com/SZovyBEF4p — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) December 19, 2017

If you’re a fan of Sebela’s work, you can probably imagine this book being a little weird and twisted. The man that lived in a haunted clown motel for 30 days has done some great work in the world of horror comics, making him a great fit for a character like Ghost Rider.

This also marks the return of Johnny Blaze to the spotlight. The original Ghost Rider hasn’t been a prominent character in Marvel Comics for a few years now. Robbie Reyes has been the main Ghost Rider in most of the comics since before the Secret Wars event began in 2015.