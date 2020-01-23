Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Origin Behind Her Vagina Candle

In a sea of bizarre stories to begin 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s vagina scented candle is a strong contender for the strangest one. Now, she’s explained how the Goop branded product came to be during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She walked the host through the entire process of the scent selection and what meaning the candle has for her. It would surprise some people to hear there was some thought behind the selection. Responses to the release and existence of such a thing led to many people voicing their opinion on social media.

“Wow. It’s a candle and it’s called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina,” Paltrow laughed. “So, it sort of started as a joke. I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand, Heretic, and we were kind of messing around and I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘This smells like my vagina.’ I was kidding, obviously.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She joked that they were on mushrooms before continuing. “So, then it actually became kind of a funny thing where it was A) Really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock. You know what I mean? I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body or whatever. So this is just a little bit of, you know, subversive candle for all of us out there.”

You can check out the original description of the candle including some informations on what this thing smells like below.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” Goop’s description begins. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

The product’s apparently become a hit because as of now, it’s sold out on the Goop website. It appears the brand aims to restock the candle at one point or another, so if you’re interested in it, you can join the waiting list here. Who knows, it could come back and sell out again because 2020 is weird already and only going to get more strange.