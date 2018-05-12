Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity Preview

The cosmic side of the Marvel universe may be more popular than ever currently, and WizKids is introducing a perfectly timed new HeroClix to attract some of that attention.

Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity breaks new ground for the game of HeroClix by being the first set in the game’s 15-year history to include a 2×2 Clix Base figure in every single booster. These figures can be cosmic entities like The Living Tribunal, massive heroes like the Hulk, or vehicles like the Spider-Mobile.

Each booster also comes with four regular-sized HeroClix from a variety of themes. WizKids provided ComicBook.com with a 10-booster brick sample that we’re digging into to have a look, plus a new Fast Forces set feature brand new dials for some fan-favorite Avengers characters.

Let’s take a look at some of the figures we pulled in our Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity brick, starting with some HeroClix newcomers, the Spaceknights!

The Spaceknights pull double duty in Avengers Infinity, with a different Spaceknight filling in one of each rarity slot plus the Prime figure slot, offering two different versions of each character to choose from. These Primes are also silver rings rather than green so that they can be played together. Seen here are Firefall, Javelin, both versions of Terminator, and Venom from his days as a Spaceknight.

Next up are some other cosmic defenders, the Guardians of the Galaxy!

Avengers Infinity specifically focuses on the Guardians of the Galaxy characters from before they actually formed the Guardians of the Galaxy, and each has a trait that gives them a different power boost defending on whether or not they’re on a Guardians of the Galaxy themed team. Seen here are Mantis, Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, and Cosmo.

While the Guardians defend the galaxy, the Infinity Watch guards the Infinity Stones!

The various cosmic heroes who have served as members of the Infinity Watch are represented in Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity and each has a special power based on which Infinity Stone they were charged with protecting. Seen here are Moondragon, Maxam, Adam Warlock, Gamora, and Pip, the Troll.

Finally, we wrap up our look at the cosmic side of the Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity (at least the normal-sized figure part of it) with a few figures that don’t quite fit any other theme.

These include Her and her later self, Kismet, as well as Nick Fury and generic SHIELD Agents outfitted for space, and a generic Ego Anti-Body.

Now let’s get to the namesake theme of the set, the Avengers!

Avengers new and old are represented here, including Vision, Tigra, Captain America (Danielle Cage from a future timeline), the Wasp (Nadia Pym), She-Hulk, and Moondragon (a different version, based more on her time with the Avengers).

We also pulled a handful of other Avengers, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the spy Anti-Vision (they have the same sculpts as the Fast Forces set, seen below).

Now let’s turn our attention to the big guys.

Common and Uncommon 2x2s

Here you can see the common and uncommon 2×2 figures that we pulled with our figures in the brick.

On the far left is a Kree Sentry. These generic colossal figures only cost 75 points to play and have multiple dials with different power sets to choose from, giving them a lot of versatility.

Moving to the right is Giganto, a beast from Atlantis. In Marvel Comics lore, it is actually Giganto’s battle with the monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone that was fictionalized in Herman Melville’s novel Moby Dick.

Next is Thanos’ “granddaughter,” Nebula. Fans of the classic Marvel event series The Infinity Gauntlet will remember the moment that Nebula claimed the Infinity Gauntlet for herself. That moment is represented here in HeroClix form.

Finally we have Jakar, the interdimensional rival and would-be usurper of the cosmic being known as the Stranger.

Rare and Super Rare 2x2s

We also pulled two rare and two super rare 2×2 base figures.

Our first rare is Ego-Prime. This colossal figure was born when Rigellian scientists tried to use a sample from Ego the Living Planet to terraform other planets.

The second rare was one of the set’s vehicles, Tony Stark’s Car. The car gets a bonus when piloted by an Iron Man or Tony Stark figure.

The super rares were two major cosmic entities in the Marvel Comics Universe. One is Master Order and Lord Chaos, the twins who maintain the balance of structure and entropy in the cosmos.

The second is Eternity, the being that contains all things. This figure can actually be played on any themed team since he gains the keywords of everyone else on your force.

Fast Forces

Now let’s get to the Fast Forces! The theme is Avengers, and you can see all six figures above.

The Fast Forces includes figures with unique dials for Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Vision, and Giant Girl, who is the first 2×2 figure to appear in a Fast Forces set. Each figure has the Avengers keyword and point costs that make for easy team building.

Each figure also has a shared trait called “Keep It Moving, Avengers.” The trait reads:

“Once per turn, when a friendly character with the Avengers keyword hits an opposing character, after resolutions you may move [this character] up to two squares.”

That trait gives these figures extra mobility on any Avengers team, either using the others figures in this Fast Force or not, and seems very useful for setting up follow-up attacks.

Now let’s take a closer look at each individual figure in the set.

001 Iron Man

Iron Man kicks this off with two starting lines, one for 150 points and one for 50 points. In addition to the Avengers team ability and keyword, he also has the keywords for Stark Industries, Amor, and Scientist.

Iron Man has Improved Targeting: Ignores Hindering Terrain and an eight range to use it with. Iron Man also has the Indomitable symbol.

At 150 points, you get seven clicks starting with three clicks with Running Shot and Impervious. For 100 points less you lose those first three clicks and four clicks with sidestep and invulnerability instead.

He also has the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” trait and all seven of his clicks come with a special damage power called “Routing the Power Where I Need It.” The power reads:

“Perplex, but only to target himself. When Iron Man uses Perplex, he may modify one combat value by +2 or two combat values by +1 instead. If he does, after resolutions deal him 1 unavoidable damage.”

A high risk, high reward power indeed.

002 Black Panther

This Black Panther figure carries the Avengers team ability and keyword, as well as the Wakanda and Warrior keywords.

The 50 points figure has the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” and some extra mobility from Improved Movement: Ignores Hindering Terrain and a special movement power called “Keep Them Off Balance” that gives him Stealth and Sidestep.

In addition, T’Challa has a dial full of Charge, Blade/Claws/Fangs, Super Senses, Combat Reflexes, Outwit, and Exploit Weakness, making him a solid support or backup close combat attacker for this Fast Forces. Four range also means can be a surprising threat from a short distance as well.

003 Black Widow

Black Widow comes in at 50 points with the Avengers team ability and the Avengers and Spy keywords.

Black Widow also has Improved Movement: Ignores Characters, which means she can’t be based and can break away freely when using the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” trait. She also has the same “Keep Them Off Balance” movement special power that Black Panther has, granting her Stealth and Sidestep.

Black Widow has 4 range with two targets. Her dials begin with Incapacitate, Combat Reflexes, and Close Combat Expert and then she progresses into Charge, Precision Strike, and Super Sense throughout her five clicks. She’s a cheap threat at range or up close.

004 Hawkeye

Hawkeye is another 50 point, five-click figure with the Avengers Team Ability and Avengers as his sole keyword.

This version of Hawkeye doesn’t have improved targeting, but he does have a special attack power called “Curved Arrow” on his top two clicks. The power reads:

“POWER: Make a range attack. Hawkeye may draw the line of fire to the target from any square within his range and line of fire, but that target must still be in range.”

With a 9 range, Hawkeye should have plenty of squares to choose from. Hawkeye also has the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” trait and a dial with Sidestep, Running Shot, Leap/Climb, Energy Explosion, Blade/Claws/Fangs, Willpower, Energy Shield/Deflection, Combat Reflexes, and Ranged Combat Expert.

005 Vision

This Vision has a split dial with starting lines at 125 points and 50 points. Vision has the Avengers team Ability and the Avengers and Robot keywords.

In addition to the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” trait, Vision also has the “Density Shift” trait that grants him Phasing/Teleport and Super Sense on his entire dial. He also has 5 range and the Indomitable symbol.

At 125 points, Vision starts with Running Shot, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, and Invulnerable. At 50 points, he begins with Charge, Invulnerable, and a special power called “Phased Hand.” That power reads:

“Exploit Weakness. When Vision uses it, after resolutions give the hit target an action token.”

That allows vision to deal damage and help control the board and game’s pace in a single action. The rest of his dial includes Sidestep, Toughness, and Close Combat Expert.

G001 Giant-Girl

And finally, we have the first Fast Forces colossal figure, Giant-Girl. Giant-Girl has four starting lines with point costs at 300, 150, 50, and 10 points.

Her dial is scattered with Charge, Sidestep, Super Strength, Toughness, Willpower, and Close Combat Expert, plus the “Keep It Moving, Avengers” trait. She also has Colossal Retaliation trait called “I’m My Own Woman.” The trait reads:

“FREE: Choose an opposing character that attacked Giant-Girl or damaged a friendly character since your last turn. Place Giant-Girl such that she can make a close attack targeting the chosen character, then do so. (She may activate this in addition to any other Colossal Retaliation used this turn.)”

Going along with the Colossal Retaliation trait is the familiar “Colossal Indifference” trait on her final click. It reads:

“STOP. Toughness. If Giant-GIrl began the game on the 10-point starting line, she can’t attack smaller characters except via Colossal Retaliation.”

Dice and Token Pack

Lastly, here’s a look at the Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity Dice and Token Pack.

The accessory pack includes two custom dice with an Infinity Gauntlet icon on the number six side, plus six action tokens featuring the members of the Infinity Watch on one side and the six Infinity Stones on the other.

Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity pre-releases are already underway. The set goes on sale on May 16th with release weekend events to celebrate.

Check with your local game store, or on the WizKids Info Network, to find a Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Infinity pre-release or release event near you.