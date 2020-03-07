Marvel HeroClix Battlegrounds: Avengers vs. Masters of Evil Announced

WizKids Games is offering Marvel fans a new way to get into HeroClix. The company has announced Marvel Heroclix Battlegrounds: Avengers vs. Masters of Evil, a new starter box set that will be released in June. According to the product descriptions, “The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – but will they be able to defeat the Masters of Evil? Find out with your friends in HeroClix Battlegrounds! Each figure in HeroClix Battlegrounds comes with 2 cards to match their HeroClix dial; one is specifically geared toward learning to play, while the other is good for players who have already played a few games. Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains recognizable from comics or the MCU, it will appeal to casual fans and Marvel veterans alike!

“The Avengers feature Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain Marvel. The Masters of Evil include Mach-X, Baron Zemo, Red Skull, Winter Soldier, and Ultron! Different combinations and teams will face off head-to-head in normal HeroClix combat or scenarios unique to this product!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This boxed-set is a great way for 2 players to learn HeroClix! This starter set contains everything up to 4 people need to play HeroClix (Exact game components subject to change).”

Here’s a list of items included with the new set.

10 HeroClix Figures

20 HeroClix Character Cards

18 Object and Terrain Tokens

4 Full-Color Maps

2 Six-Sided dice with the Avengers logo

1 HeroClix Powers & Abilities Card

1 HeroClix Core Rulebook

1 Scenario/Campaign Rulebook

Captain America and the Avengers were the focus of the latest Marvel HeroClix set, Marvel Heroclix: Captain America and the Avengers. The set also included several members of the Masters of Evil. This new set will feature some of the same characters but with new dials.

This is just one new product in what is set to be a big summer for Marvel HeroClix. There’s also an upcoming set based on the Marvel Studios film Black Widow, which will feature new HeroClix versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.

In addition, the Fantastic Four will return to HeroClix after a long absence. There will be a new Fantastic Four starter set, a new full set, and WizKids has teased a summer event involving the planet-devouring Galactus.

After the Fantastic Four set, WizKids will release Spider-Man/Venom: Absolute Carnage. The set is based on the popular Marvel crossover event from 2019.

Are you looking forward to these new HeroClix releases? Let us know in the comments.