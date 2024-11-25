Marvel Just Re-Introduced Thor’s Son Into Canon After a 20-Year Absence

Marvel has brought back a pivotal character that has lingered in obscurity for two decades: Magni Thorson, the son of Thor Odinson and Amora, the Enchantress. Magni just made his return in the surprising twist of Immortal Thor #17 by writer Al Ewing, who has been going deep into Marvel’s Thor lore bag since beginning this new series. Now, thanks to an unholy alliance between Thor and Enchantress — with the expected double-cross thrown in — Magni is back!

WARNING: Spoilers below for Immortal Thor #17

The issue is described, “Synopsis: “THE GODS OF MIDGARD RISE! Four new gods walked the Earth, called by Thor’s foes to be his death – a man of fire, a man of stone, a beast of wrath and a trickster-serpent. All had reason to hate the thunder god…and working together, they had the power to end an All-Father’s reign. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and what broke him at last.”

Immortal Thor #17 – Marve / Jan Bazaldua

In Immortal Thor #17, Thor attempts to payback a debt he feels he owes to Amora, over the death of her son Iric Brorson, who was part of Doctor Strange’s Strange Academy for magic users — but died in a battle with Dormammu and his friend Emily Bright, while defending his friend and roommate, Doyle Dormammu. Thor feels immense guilt at not being there to help Iric in the battle against Dormammu, and is compelled to lend his All-Power to Enchantress to fuel a spell that will resurrect her son using the Flame of the god Ullr. But while Thor and Lady Sif are watching vigilantly to make sure Amora doesn’t steal the All-Power, they neglect to keep an eye on the detail of which son Amora is bringing back, and as it turns out, Magni is the one she believes is most deserving of another life.

Who Is Thor’s Son Magni?

What Thor doesn’t realize is that Enchantress studied multiple possible futures before casting her spell, and discovered the timeline where she and Thor had a son named Magni. In Marvel Comics lore, Magni Thorson was born on Earth-3515, a reality where Thor and the other gods of Asgard took over the Earth, and a storyline called “Thor: Lord of Earth – The Reigning” (told in Marvel’s Thor comics in early 2004).

Magni was born about 20 years after Asgard’s reign over Earth began. As a baby, he was taken hostage by the Balder the Brave, the Asgardian warrior who changed sides, fighting with Earth’s surviving superheroes. Thor and Loki put down that rebellion, with Thor killing Captain America, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Vision, Carol Danvers, and others to get his son back. Magni grew up to be a warrior and adventurer like his father — eventually growing heroic enough to stand against Thor, his uncle Loki and his mother, who he viewed as having fallen from grace, due to their subjugation of humanity. When old foes rose against Thor (the Designate, Desak) Magni ultimately sacrificed himself in battle to save the world.

Magni Thorson in Marvel Comics’ Thor (vol. 2) – 2004

The future of Earth-3515 became a warning to present-day Thor, who was motivated to re-merge his human and godly personas again, to bring balance to himself. That decision erased the timeline of Magni’s existence, with only Thor remembering him — until now.

Magni Thorson is now part of the Marvel 616 Universe, and with him Ewing is opening up a whole new dynamic to how Thor’s world will be shaped.

Immortal Thor is on sale at Marvel.