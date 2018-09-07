Marvel Teases Death of a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Member

Some major changes are coming to the Marvel Universe in the event series Infinity Wars, and the publisher is now teasing the death of a fan-favorite character.

Marvel Comics announced a new title spinning out of the Infinity Wars series, as writer Gerry Duggan teams up with arts Andy MacDonald to make a simple promise for the Guardians of the Galaxy: “One Will Fall.”

Infinity Wars: Fallen Guardian #1 will release in December later this year, and Marvel Comics has provided us with our first piece of teaser art from the new title:

The Guardians Of The Galaxy have played a major part in Infinity Wars and in the build up to the event as they have searched across the universe to obtain the Infinity Stones.

Gamora has since split from her teammates in the series and has adopted the name of Requiem, driving the conflict for the series. In the first issue she is revealed as the villain who has already killed Thanos in her quest to gather the stones. She also fatally stabs Star-Lord, though the Time Stone is used to reverse that event and revive Peter Quill.

But Gamora does quickly gain possession of every Infinity Stone, killing the recently returned Adam Warlock in the process. She used the artifacts’ power to reunite with her counterpart trapped in Soul World and to balance that stone, but was thwarted in her plans by Loki’s unexpected arrival.

While we wait to find out what happens in Infinity Wars #3 next week, we can’t help but speculate on which Guardian will end up dying.

Star-Lord has already passed and been revived, so they’d be treading old ground if they killed him off so quickly. Groot has been “killed” multiple times, and it’s canon that the character just grows again from whatever stick is left over.

Drax, Rocket, and Gamora all seem like viable candidates, though the odds are in one character’s favor. Marvel Comics tend to hedge closely to the events of the movies, and while every other member of the Guardians were snapped away by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Rocket remained behind and is likely to team with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the next film.

Gamora seems like the likeliest candidate given her current mission has put her at odds with the rest of the heroes in the Marvel Universe, and a story about her death would likely do well to earn her some sympathy in the minds of the readers.

We’ll find out when Infinity Wars: Fallen Guardian #1 becomes available in December.