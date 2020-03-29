Marvel’s Joe Quesada Announces New Morning Streaming Show During Coronavirus Pandemic

Marvel’s Joe Quesada announced a new morning streaming show during the coronavirus pandemic. The Executive Vice President has been cooped up inside like the rest of us and he had an awesome idea to ward away the boredom. He put up a video on Facebook and Twitter announcing his new show Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up. From the sounds of it, he’ll have on guests, do Q+A, and tutorials for fans. But, things are going to be a bit unstructured for a while as he navigates all the technology. There is no start date yet, but things should be announced on Marvel‘s YouTube account as well.

Quesada began, “Hey you, Marvelite! It’s Joe Quesada, and I hope you’re staying safe and healthy throughout this crazy, crazy time. Like you, I’ve been hunkering down as best I can and maybe going just a little bit stir-crazy. That’s why I’ve decided that I’m going to start broadcasting live from my studio starting Monday with a little thing I’m calling Joe Q’s Mornin’ Warm-Up. Burn it into your retinas, we’re coming at ya.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, I’m not quite sure what shape this show is going to take, but I can assure you of two things. One, hopefully, it will be fun. Two, it’s going to be a glorious hot mess. Oh yeah! So, join me for interviews with whoever decides to jump into the arena with me. Some special guests! We’re going to have special guests. By the way, if there are any special guests out there, give me a call, I got nothing right now. Some fun tutorials, I got some tutorials that will give you a peek behind the curtain. How I do things, give you tips of the trade. Pencil, paper, digital tablet, you name it!”

“We’re going to do questions and answers with you guys. Man, I hope you got some answers because, I’m completely clueless,” Quesada joked. “For the meantime…keep your eyes open, we’re going to do an announcement for the time on Monday. (He showed the Marvel YouTube link at the bottom of the screen.) Until then, I will see you on Monday and I will see you in the funny books. Remember, stay safe and wash your hands.”

Will you be watching Joe Quesada’s new show? Have you been working on drawing during this time or have you found some other hobby to keep you occupied? Let us know in the comments!