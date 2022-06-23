Marvel Fans Compare Jupiter to Galactus After News That the Planet Eats Other Planets
News of Jupiter possibly eating planets have fans talking about Galactus. Yes, the journal of Astronomy & Astrophysics published a new report about the massive planet. Apparently, Jupiter is that big because it's been pulling in other bodies. A fact that social media discovered and treated with the requisite respect that we all expect out of that realm. NASA's Juno space probe played a big role in this discovery. It's flyby of the gas giant allowed scientists to speculate on how it gathers mass. Some of those clouds left an opening to get a picture of what's going on beneath the surface. Let's hope we all don't get a visit from the Silver Surfer anytime soon. Check out some of the best posts down below.
MCU Direct actually talked to Eternals writer Kat Firpo about Galactus' storied entry to the MCU. "Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain. We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god—and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains… Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that [they're] excited to see."
Yo #Jupiter is out here eating other planets like Galactus IRL: https://t.co/D0FQXyV2mA pic.twitter.com/NJWkB6ySNd— ComicBook Nation (@comicbooknation) June 23, 2022
"Bizarre news story of the day: Jupiter apparently ‘eats’ other planets" by @TimeOutTravel https://t.co/V9RcbnnYya— Event Dies At The End 🥊🥋🏀 (@MainEventTV_AKA) June 23, 2022
So Jupiter is Galactus then. No one has seen a Silver Surfer lately have they? https://t.co/0Hxiyb14GW— Adam Pohl (@Adam_Pohl93) June 23, 2022
Galactus over here pretending to be Jupiter. https://t.co/V2vrFcwVAN— Justin Garrett (@JustinOfSparta) June 23, 2022
Jupiter, AKA Unicron AKA Galactus https://t.co/KKZ6cWc3Pf— Gundam Ver. Chu (@SoulinkChu) June 23, 2022
Jupiter is IRL Galactus. https://t.co/6j1rJQ8Y1Y— Jesse Lubinsky (@jlubinsky) June 23, 2022
Damn Jupiter is basically Galactus— Xavier (@XSenteno) June 23, 2022
Petition to rename Jupiter to Galactus https://t.co/XxRfTDNaKU— Pilko (@pilko90) June 23, 2022
ladies if your jupiter— Ju-C Juice (@AceDeuceJuice) June 23, 2022
✔️is humongous
✔️wears purple and red
✔️eats planets
thats not yo jupiter thats galactus the devourer of worldshttps://t.co/BakbVmhxQN