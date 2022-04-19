Marvel Boss Kevin Feige’s Office Includes Some Epic MCU Memorabilia

Marvel fans got an awesome look at some of the MCU memorabilia in Kevin Feige’s office this week. Asad Ayaz, the president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios tweeted a picture of all the spoils. In the snapshot, fans can see a bust of Iron Man, an Ant-Man helmet, and a replica of the Mark 1 armor. But, one thing that a lot of people especially loved was a hoodie with all the MCU films to date listed on the back. It’s very fun to see all of this stuff in so detail. While more of his workspace is probably off-limits, the presence of things like the jacket and Infinity War hat invite a ton of speculation about what makes the cut for the office and why. There’s a lot of Iron Man in there, and it’s not hard to see why. The character remains a popular draw for fans all over the globe. It looks like the bust is signed by director Jon Favreau. There’s a couple more small detail in there, check out more of it down below.

There’s no question that Feige’s run with Marvel Studios has been one for the books. In a recent conversation with Deadline, Joe Russo explained the secret of Marvel’s dominance.

“Well, Marvel’s secret sauce is that Kevin likes the films to be entertaining, right? And entertaining typically involves humor, and I think that Kevin’s very big on testing movies and I think he likes to sit in the test screening and hear the response,” Russo explained. “So the audience’s laughing, you can hear their response. You can understand, ‘Okay, every 2 minutes [they] are getting some enjoyment out of the movie,’ and that’s a strong way for him to gauge how the movie will perform with an audience, right? So I think humor is very important to him.”

Here’s the description for Marvel’s latest trip into the Multiverse: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

