Save 67% On This Marvel Legends Set With 8 Figures

Today, Entertainment Earth kicked off a big sale on Marvel toys and collectibles, but one of the best deals to be had is on this Marvel Legends Wave 3 set that was first released back in 2016. It comes with eight figures (that are very hard to find individually outside of eBay right now) for only $36.39, which is a whopping 67% off the original price. The case includes Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Armored Spider-Man, Hydro Man, Quasar, Rogue, and Morbius figures, which breaks down to around $4.55 per figure with the deal. Grab a set right here while you can – odds are it won’t last long.

Head on over to Entertainment Earth’s Marvel sale to see what else is up for grabs. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more.

On a related note, Hasbro has been launching new Marvel Legends figures on a weekly basis lately, and last week’s installment is a Fan Channel exclusive Agent Anti-Venom 6-inch figure that can be pre-ordered right here for $22.99 with shipping slated for November. It appears to be a repaint of a Walgreens exclusive Agent Venom figure that was released back in 2014. You can find that figure on eBay. The official description reads:

“This Marvel hero changed his costume in a flash! The Marvel Legends Agent Anti-Venom 6-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive gives this agent of the cosmos a new white armored look, allowing Flash Thompson to do something out-of-this world. Armed with hulking armor, this figure is ready to face down intergalactic threats – or perhaps create a few new ones!”

Finally, Hasbro recently released a wave of Uncanny X-Men Marvel Legends figures with some sweet ’90s style! The collection includes Wolverine, Silver Samurai, Cyclops, Dazzler, Storm, and Iceman. Naturally, the figures come packaged on throwback cards and include accessories like additional heads, hands, weapons, and effects pieces.

If you’re interested in picking up figures in this wave, you pre-order them individually right here with shipping slated for August. Collectors can also grab a Wave 1 case with all of the figures and free shipping right here.

