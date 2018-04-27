The Toys ‘R’ Us Marvel Legends Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack Has a New Home

The demise of Toys 'R' Us means that manufacturers are currently scrambling to find new homes for their merchandise. If you're a collector, you might be wondering what will happen with items that were earmarked as Toys 'R' Us exclusives from the likes of Funko and Hasbro. Well, we know the fate of at least one of those items - the Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Scarlet Witch and Vision 2-Pack from Hasbro.

Apparently, Toys 'R' Us has fulfilled some of the orders, but Entertainment Earth will be picking up the rest. You can pre-order the figure pack here while supplies last. We can see these becoming even more collectible given their status as one of the last Toys 'R' Us exclusives, so you might want to secure a pack for yourself sooner rather than later. We can also see retailers like Entertainment Earth and Hot Topic picking up some of their Funko exclusives, so stay tuned. If and when they find new homes, we'll let you know.

One of the Toys 'R' Us Funko exclusives that's currently in limbo comes from the Avengers: Infinity War lineup. At the moment, the entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated to commence by the end of March. However, what will become of the Toys 'R' Us exclusive teen Groot figure hasn't been determined at this point.

Other exclusives from the Avengers: Infinity War Funko lineup include a 10" Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens.

On a related note, Hasbro's Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is still available to pre-order for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written, though the ship date has extended out to June. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately if you want to ensure that you get one during that shipment.

The official description reads:

"A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display."

