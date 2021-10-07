Marvel Legends Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Eternals Figure Collector Con Pre-Orders Are Live

Walmart’s Collector Con NYCC 2021 event kicked off today, and the lineup of exclusives included several new figures in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends lineup. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Upgraded Suit Spider-Man, classic Doctor Strange, and Ajak Eternals figures are live now, and you can grab them via the links below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out more of Walmart’s Collector Con NYCC 2021 event exclusives right here via our master list.

On a related note, the Marvel Legends 6-Inch Kang Action Figure that was released last year for Hasbro’s first ever Pulse Con event has been sold out for quite some time, but your second chance to grab one is happening right now at Entertainment Earth if you hurry. It’s available to pre-order here for $22.99 with a release date set for June. It includes alternate hands, a weapon, and a Build-A-Figure piece for Joe Fixit.