Marvel Legends Eternals Action Figure Wave Joins Spider-Man: No Way Home

Last week, Hasbro debuted a Marvel Legends Eternals Gilgamesh Build-A-Figure wave alongside a Spider-Man: No Way Home Armadillo Build-A-Figure wave, an Eternals Gilgamesh BAF wave, an Iron Spider Marvel Legends roleplay helmet, and more during a Fan First livestream event. The Spider-Man: No Way Home wave and the Iron Spider helmet both went up for pre-order, but the release date of the Eternals wave was up in the air. Turns out today was the day. Here's the full breakdown...

The Spider-Man: No Way Home BAF wave includes Marvel Legends figures of Integrated Suit Spider-Man, Black and Gold Suit Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Strange, Morlun, and Marvel's Shreik, and a Miles Morales Spider-Man. These figures include numerous accessories as well as a Build-A-Figure piece that combine to form Armadillo. Pre-orders for this entire wave are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $22.99 each.

The roleplay Marvel Legends helmet is based on the Iron Spider design from Avengers: Endgame, and it features LED eyes that glow red or blue and tech detailing. Again, pre-orders for this Marvel Legends helmet are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $124.99.

The breakdown of the Eternals wave along with the additional Marvel Legends items that were announced can be found below along with a gallery of images. Pre-order links are added where available - they will update as the figures go live.

Marvel Legends Eternals Gilgamesh Build-A-Figure wave (Makkari, Sprite, Phastos, Druig, Kingo, and Sersi - Ikaris included without a BAF piece) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Eternals - Ajak (Walmart Exclusive)

Eternals - Thena (Target Exclusive)

Eternals - Kro - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Marvel Legends Upgraded Spider-Man with Tom Holland head sculpt (Walmart Exclusive)

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Troop Builder 2-Pack (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive)

Skrull Infiltrator Army Builder

Excalibur 3-Pack - Captain Britain, Meggan Puceanu, Shadowcat

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.