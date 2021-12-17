Marvel Legends Eternals Action Figure Wave Joins Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Sean Fallon

marvel-legends-eternals-figures

Last week, Hasbro debuted a Marvel Legends Eternals Gilgamesh Build-A-Figure wave alongside a Spider-Man: No Way Home Armadillo Build-A-Figure wave, an Eternals Gilgamesh BAF wave, an Iron Spider Marvel Legends roleplay helmet, and more during a Fan First livestream event. The Spider-Man: No Way Home wave and the Iron Spider helmet both went up for pre-order, but the release date of the Eternals wave was up in the air. Turns out today was the day. Here's the full breakdown...

The Spider-Man: No Way Home BAF wave includes Marvel Legends figures of Integrated Suit Spider-Man, Black and Gold Suit Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Strange, Morlun, and Marvel's Shreik, and a Miles Morales Spider-Man. These figures include numerous accessories as well as a Build-A-Figure piece that combine to form Armadillo. Pre-orders for this entire wave are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $22.99 each.

The roleplay Marvel Legends helmet is based on the Iron Spider design from Avengers: Endgame, and it features LED eyes that glow red or blue and tech detailing. Again, pre-orders for this Marvel Legends helmet are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $124.99.

The breakdown of the Eternals wave along with the additional Marvel Legends items that were announced can be found below along with a gallery of images. Pre-order links are added where available - they will update as the figures go live.

  • Marvel Legends Eternals Gilgamesh Build-A-Figure wave (Makkari, Sprite, Phastos, Druig, Kingo, and Sersi - Ikaris included without a BAF piece) - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
  • Eternals - Ajak (Walmart Exclusive)
  • Eternals - Thena (Target Exclusive)
  • Eternals - Kro - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
  • Marvel Legends Upgraded Spider-Man with Tom Holland head sculpt (Walmart Exclusive)
  • S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Troop Builder 2-Pack (Hasbro Pulse Exclusive)
  • Skrull Infiltrator Army Builder
  • Excalibur 3-Pack - Captain Britain, Meggan Puceanu, Shadowcat

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Armadillo BAF Wave

marvel-legends-spider-man-no-way-home-wave
prevnext

Marvel Legends Iron Spider Helmet

marvel-legends-iron-spider-helmet
prevnext

Eternals Gilgamesh BAF Wave

marvel-legends-gilgamesh
prevnext

Eternals Thena

eternals-thena
prevnext

Eternals Ikaris

eternals-ikaris
prevnext

Eternals Ajak

eternals-ajak
prevnext

Eternals Kro

marvel-legends-kro
prevnext

Excalibur 3-Pack

marvel-legends-excalibur
prevnext

S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Troop Builder

marvel-legends-shield
prevnext

Skrull Infiltrator Army Builder

marvel-legends-skrull
prev
Start the Conversation

of