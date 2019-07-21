Loki in Disney+ Series Confirmed to Be From Avengers: Endgame

Saturday night in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 4 plans for Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those plans include new films as well as television series on the Disney+ streaming service. One of the streaming shows announced was Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. But didn’t Loki die at the hand of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? He did, but the Loki of the Disney+ show isn’t that Loki.

Instead, the Loki series will focus on the Loki who escaped from New York City with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Fans will remember that the Avengers went back in time to collect the Infinity Stones and reverse the effects of Thanos’s snap. They went to New York City at a time when three of the Infinity Stones were present, during the Battle of New York as seen in The Avengers. Their meddling allowed Loki to escape.

The new Loki series will follow the Loki from this splinter timeline and reveal where he went with the space stone. In June, Hiddleston talked about what its been like playing such a popular villain. He also teased that the upcoming streaming series will be a change of pace.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people,” Hiddleston said. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.

“Another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell… When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year.’ That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Are you excited about the Loki series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. The series debuts in spring 2021.

