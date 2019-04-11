Marvel Teases Loki Getting Mjolnir in New Series

In this special new #MarvelsPullList podcast, @AgentM and @TuckerMarkus present an exclusive first look at July’s upcoming comics, including @JHickman‘s X-Men series, Loki’s new solo series, “Punisher Kill Krew,” and more! Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/hV4AB9yuBq pic.twitter.com/AwJUV0gSvP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 8, 2019

It seems reports of Loki’s death may have been exaggerated. Despite Loki apparently being eaten by his father Laufey, lord of the Frost Giants, the Asgardian god of mischief will return in a new series this July. As revealed by Marvel.com today, the new series is written by Dan Kibblesmith with art by Oscar Bazaldua. Ozgur Yildirim provides the cover, which shows Loki casually strolling across a bridge with what looks to be Mjolnir in hand. Marvel didn’t offer much of an explanation for Loki’s resurrection or his possession of Mjolnir, but it seems like Loki may have a new role to play in the Marvel Universe after the events of War of the Realms.

Marvel’s description reads, “After dying a grisly death in War of the Realms, Loki learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now he has a whole new set of responsibilities—and his brother Thor is not about to let him walk away from them this time.”

Could it be that Mjolnir is reborn during the events of War of the Realms, but rather than return to Thor chooses Loki as its new wielder? Fans will have to keep reading to find out. Here’s the cover to the first issue:

Loki had been playing the spy and saboteur of Malekith’s war efforts, but the king of the Dark Elves figured Loki out. Malekith left Loki in Jotunheim with the Frost Giants. When Malekith attacked Earth, Loki showed his true colors and Laufey bit his head off for his betrayal.

Mjolnir has been missing since Thor (Jane Foster) flung it into the son with the Mangog attached. Thor (Odinson) carries a piece of Mjolnir with him, but the hammer itself is no more. The cover seems to suggest the hammer is back, but why is it with Loki?

The battle for Midgard continues in War of the Realms, with five issues left over three months. Thor, the Avengers, and the rest of the Marvel heroes must defend Earth from Malekith’s army. You can find our guide to the event right here.

What do you think of the idea of Loki, god of mischief, wielding Mjolnir in a new ongoing series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Loki #1 goes on sale in July. War of the Realms #1 is now on sale. War of the Realms #2 goes on sale April 17th.

