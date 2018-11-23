‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Reacts to ‘Luke Cage’ Cancellation

Iron Fist star Finn Jones expressed a sign of solidarity with his Luke Cage brethren shortly after the series was cancelled by Marvel and Netflix Friday, just one week after it was learned Jones' own series would not be moving forward with a third season.

View this post on Instagram 🤜🏼❤️🤛🏿 A post shared by Finn J (@finnjones) on Oct 19, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Jones shared an image of his Danny Rand combining the might of his iron fist with the near-impervious and super-strong fist of Cage (Mike Colter), captioning the photo with a simple heart and hands representing each hero.

Star Mike Colter and showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker have yet to comment on the cancellation. When announcing the end of Luke Cage Friday, Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement only that the show will not be returning for future episodes and did not detail their reasons for pulling out of a third season, which was already being developed by Coker and his writing room.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series," the statement read.

In July, Cindy Holland, Netflix's Vice President of Original Content, warned the streaming service had yet to make "any firm decisions" on a third season. It was reported by Deadline just one week ago, in the immediate wake of the Iron Fist cancellation, that Netflix was expected to give a formal green light to a Luke Cage Season Three.

Cage and Rand first teamed up in crossover limited series The Defenders, which is also expected not to receive future episodes, before re-teaming again in a Season Two Luke Cage episode that saw the two superheroes partner up in a neon-lit warehouse brawl to the tune of Wu-Tang's "7th Chamber."

A subset of Marvel fans, in reacting to the cancellation news, are hopeful the cancellation of both Iron Fist and now Luke Cage signals Marvel and Netflix could be next officially merging the two series to create Heroes for Hire, potentially partnering the duo with fan-favorites Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Missick).

Just three weeks before Iron Fist was cancelled, Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb noted that the series' fates ultimately lie with Netflix, who decide whether or not to renew their Marvel productions.

"Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks," Loeb told EW.

Luke Cage would have been the third Marvel-Netflix series to get a third season after Daredevil, which launched Friday, and Jessica Jones, which is now in the works.