Marvel Spoils Major Death of Popular Superhero

There’s a big death incoming this week amongst the releases from Marvel Comics. If you paid attention to last week’s comics, however, you would know the House of Ideas has already spoiled the major reveal. Since the death is that of an Avengers-level character, we’re going to slap a spoiler warning on this post right now. Proceed with caution if you don’t want to be spoiled ahead of the release of Devil’s Reign #5 this coming Wednesday.

We’re serious. It’s a big one…

At some point within the pages of Devil’s Reign #5, fans will see the death of Daredevil. That’s right, Matt Murdock is going to die. The accidental slip-up came when Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 apparently released a week earlier, and Elektra is notified of Matt’s death.

Though no major details are available, the comic says Murdock was murdered in his apartment and the prime suspect is…you guessed it…Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Fisk has been at odds with the heroes of New York City, hence the telling of Devil’s Reign. Most recently, however, the Mayor managed to get his memories back using the powers of Purple Man. In the closing moments of Devil’s Reign #4, Fisk realized Murdock is Daredevil, even paying a quick homage to one of the most popular Daredevil comics ever released.

The synopsis for Devil’s Reign #5 can be found below.

“As smart and ruthless as Wilson Fisk may be, he’s chosen to enlist the aid of some of the most reprehensible, dangerous and bloodthirsty criminals the Marvel Universe has to offer! He’s been able to keep them on a short leash out of fear for weeks. IN THIS ISSUE — that fear runs out! Fisk’s lackeys aren’t scared of ANYTHING anymore, even him — and ALL OF NEW YORK is left to pay the price!”

Devil’s Reign #5 is set to hit the shelves at your local comic store on Wednesday, March 9th.

