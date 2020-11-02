Marvel Introduces New Galactus

✖

There's a new Galactus in the Marvel Universe. Straight from the pages of Fantastic Four: Antithesis by Mark Waid and Neal Adams comes a new World Devourer in the form of a popular member of the Fantastic Four — and they may be the most dangerous version of the cosmic character yet! Disclosure: full spoilers for Antithesis #3 up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to read the issue.

Over the course of the past few years, Galactus hasn't necessarily been a supervillain by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, there was even a point he was known as Galactus the Lifebringer. Now, the character has searched out the help of the Fantastic Four to destroy his Antithesis, an Anti-Galactus who's arrived to turn all of life into his own pawns.

To do this, Reed Richards has turned himself into Galactus, donning the character's iconic uniform and embuing himself with the Power Cosmic.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The shocking moment served as the final page of the series and hints Sue Richards, Johnny Storm, The Thing, and Galan will have to go toe-to-toe with the new Galactus, all in an attempt to save the universe.

"The truth of the matter is that any time I’ve asked to do something they’ve pretty much let me do it," Neal Adams told SYFY WIRE earlier this year. "But every once in a while the subject of the Fantastic Four would come up and I realized, you know, there’s Jack Kirby and John Buscema out there and as far as I’m concerned that’s about the best you’re going to do. Those guys were great and they really delineated the Fantastic Four.

He added, "There’s really only one Fantastic Four story. All the rest are just sorta there. It’s Galactus and the Silver Surfer. That’s it. This was where Jack Kirby introduced the Silver Surfer. He created this guy riding a surfboard through the galaxy and when we saw it, we loved it."

The solicitation for Fantastic Four: Antithesis #4 — the final issue in the mini-series — can be found below.

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #4

MARK WAID (W) • NEAL ADAMS (A/C)

Variant cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Reed Richards has made the ultimate sacrifice to save the cosmos from both Antithesis and Galactus, dooming himself to a life among the stars! Meet Mr. Galactic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99