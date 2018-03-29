Marvel Making Doctor Doom A SPOILER

Doctor Doom has been full of surprises lately, but his most recent revelation might just be the biggest surprise of all.

In the final pages of Invincible Iron Man #598, Doom ends up at the feet of Amara Perera, who has made it clear she wants nothing to do with him. She tries to get rid of him, but his final words just about make that impossible, as he says “Amara…I am the father of your unborn child and I need help. I think there is some obligation here.”

It looks like Doom’s going to be a father, and if that sounds all sorts of crazy you are assuredly not alone.

It all stars earlier in the issue. Doctor Doom is still sporting his Iron Man-like armor these days, but even he is susceptible to being overwhelmed, something that happens thanks to the Red Hood and his minions the Wrecking Crew, who storm Doom’s old castle for a payday in jewels and riches. They overwhelm Doom and knock him to the ground, with The Wrecker using his magical crowbar to pry open Doom’s armor.

They discover Doom is no longer in the armor, but he barely made it out. A few pages later it is revealed that he teleported to Perera’s home at the last second, and she isn’t very excited to see him, and you can’t really blame her. If the child is indeed really Doom’s, their relationship is about to get even more complicated.

Invincible Iron Man #598 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Stefano Caselli, Ryan Stegman, and Alex Maleev. The official description is included below.

“THE SEARCH FOR TONY STARK CONTINUES! Since the beginning, the houses of Stark and Doom have been unshakeable pillars of the Marvel Universe — and one of them is about to fall. No one ever thought they’d see what is about to happen, but the world of Tony Stark will NEVER be the same again. It all leads up to the explosive, blistering, quadruple-sized INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #600, with a cliffhanger you will NOT want to miss!”

Invincible Iron Man #598 is in comic stores now.