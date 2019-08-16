Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Wishes Taika Waititi a Happy Birthday Using Adorable Photos

Happy Birthday, Taika Waititi! The New Zealander best known for playing Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and directing Thor: Ragnarok turns 44 today! Many fans and friends have taken to the Internet to celebrate Waititi’s special day, including fellow Marvel star, Mark Ruffalo. The actor otherwise known as Bruce Banner/The Hulk took to Twitter to share some adorable photos of the two men together.

“Happy Birthday to my pal, @TaikaWaititi 😘 🎉,” Ruffalo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“SOFT,” @hiddlestomas wrote. (Agreed!)

“The cutest bromance,” @thiscevans added. (Seconded!)

“THIS IS THE MOST WHOLESOME THING I HAVE SEEN TODAY PLEASE SIR YOU ARE KILLING ME,” @reidxruffalo replied. (We stand by the all caps here.)

Of course, the comments section wouldn’t be complete without this gif:

Currently, Waititi is set to return to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s no word yet on whether or not Ruffalo will be rejoining the beloved Revengers. In the meantime, both men can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which was released on Blu-ray and DVD this week.

In addition to directing the new Thor, it was recently revealed that Waititi will be also be helming Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. His next film, Jojo Rabbit, hits theaters on October 18th. In addition to directing the upcoming satire, he’s also portraying Hitler.

