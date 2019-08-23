Marvel May Bring Fox Characters Into MCU In Blended Outings Like The Defenders

Marvel fans are hoping to get more clues about Marvel Studios‘ future plans at D23, especially after reports came out that Sony and Disney couldn’t come to terms over their handling of Spider-Man. That leaves him currently out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while fans are hoping that they can come to some sort of agreement, those same fans hope Marvel has a few surprises up their sleeve to take away the sting a bit from losing Spidey. A new report from Deadline suggests that Marvel could do that by unveiling some of their plans for their new characters from the Fox deal, and how that could possibly work.

It brings up the possibility of Marvel bringing the Fox characters (like Deadpool for instance) into the MCU slowly at first, and one way to do that would be to do a blended project like The Defenders. That group included heroes from the MCU proper (Doctor Strange, Hulk, and Valkyrie) as well as characters Marvel now owns from Fox, including Silver Surfer and Angel. It also counts Luke Cage amongst the roster, who will be a free agent eventually once whatever contract Netflix had with Marvel runs out.

There are a myriad of teams and concepts in the Marvel Universe that would also lend itself to this premise and would allow you to bring in a few from each side to introduce a few characters at a time from the new recruits while also having some established names from the MCU for drawing power.

It’s an interesting theory, and one we kind of hope to see if we’re being honest. Deadpool would be a great nominee for pretty much any of these concepts, and his introduction would be the sort of reveal that could really make a statement at D23.

Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s not like Marvel and Disney don’t have a lot to talk about, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

