Disney+ Updates Official MCU Timeline After Shang-Chi Streaming Debut

The official timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been updated. In addition to offering the majority of the films in the MCU, the Disney+ streaming service also breaks the franchise up into phases and lists the entire series timeline in order. It can be confusing to know which movies come before or after others, considering so many of the films take place around the same time, so Disney+ makes it easy for us. On Friday, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was added to the streamer’s lineup, causing Disney+ to update the timeline.
With the exception of Black Widow, most of Phase 4 so far has taken place around the same time, after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Shang-Chi has been added to the very end of the timeline list, following the likes of Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This either means that Shang-Chi takes place after all of those titles end, or that they’re all set at the exact same time and a tie simply defaults to release date.
Here’s the entire official order of the MCU timeline:
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- Marvel’s The Avengers
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Loki
- Marvel’s What If…?
- WandaVision
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
You’ll notice that there a few MCU titles missing from this list. The Incredible Hulk, which was a Universal production at the time of its release, isn’t available on Disney+. The same goes for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which were released by Sony.
Eternals, the latest film from Marvel Studios, will be an interesting title to place on the timeline. It will likely end up towards the end, as its main story takes place beyond the other events of the MCU. But it also spans thousands of years, telling stories long before Captain America fought in WWII.
The majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (save for three films) are available to stream on Disney+.