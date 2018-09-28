Marvel Cinematic Universe Women Assemble In Epic Fan Poster

While Captain Marvel is the first female Marvel hero to get her own solo film, there’s no shortage of amazing female heroes currently occupying the MCU, and this poster brings them all together in one epic poster.

The poster was created by Ronan (@EditsByRonan) and unites the many heroes of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in one fantastic looking poster. The poster features Captain Marvel, Gamora, Nebula, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, Jane Foster, Maria Hill, Agent Peggy Carter, The Ancient One, Pepper Potts, Okoye, Sif, Sharon Carter, Shuri, Nakia, Valkyrie, and Black Widow, and you can check it out in the image below.

“She’s not alone.”@DanaiGurira @EmilyVanCamp @CobieSmulders @GwynethPaltrow @PomKlementieff @JaimieAlexander @Lupita_Nyongo @brielarson @karengillan @EvangelineLilly @letitiawright @zoesaldana @TessaThompson_x @MarvelStudios @Marvel”

We’re not the only fans of the poster either, as Gamora actor Zoe Saldana shared the poster and couldn’t be happier about seeing all the great female characters in the MCU together in one image.

“❤️ this!

@MarvelStudios @Avengers”

Fans have been wanting more solo spotlights for the female heroes for a while now, and that is starting to come to fruition with the recent release of Ant-Man and The Wasp and the upcoming release of Captain Marvel, with a Black Widow solo film also in development.According to Marvel Studios Cheif Kevin Feige that is just the start though, as fans can expect even more announcements in that vein soon.

“With [Ant-Man and The Wasp] and now with Captain Marvel and many movies to be announced in the near future, I’m anxious for the time where it’s not a novelty that there is a female-led superhero movie, but it is a norm,” Feige told EW. “And it is less a story of, ‘Oh, look, a female hero,’ and it’s more a story of, ‘Oh, what’s this about? Who’s this character? I’m excited to see that.’ And I think we can get there.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.