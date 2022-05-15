Marvel's MODOK Star Patton Oswalt Reacts to Cancellation

✖

MODOK is no more. Friday afternoon, word quickly spread that Hulu had canceled Marvel's MODOK after a single season. Now, the evil mastermind himself has broken his silence on the matter. Shortly after cancellation news spread, Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to express his gratitude to all those who he worked with on the series.

"*sigh* oh well," the comedian tweeted. "Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and Marvel let us run amok in their to box. Another great experience. Forward!"

MODOK was the first show of Hulu's "OffendersVerse" franchise, a series of adult-oriented animated shows set to crossover with one another. Shortly after Marvel Studios took control of Marvel Television, two of those shows — Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck — went sent to the chopping block. MODOK and Hit-Monkey were allowed to continue because of how far both shows were into production. Now, it's fully expected Hit-Monkey will also be canceled.

When we spoke with MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum last year, he said the show was going to run wild with mutants and other X-Men characters should it be picked up for a sophomore outing.

"It's gonna be even more X-Men-heavy, I'll tell you that much," the write said at the time. "I've got to do Season Two. Before we got the okay to use some of them, I was like, 'Let me see how well their lawyers know these characters,' so, you know, Lila Cheney is in the pilot and it's like, 'Okay, we got away with that. Let's see what we can do next.'"

He added, "The X-Men flood gates have opened," Blum admits. "So yeah, there are some bigger, bigger guys I'd love to have show up Season Two. You know, I think I would love to write a Storm/M.O.D.O.K. scene if I'm allowed to so... That would be my big pick, yeah."

The first seasons of MODOK, Hit-Monkey, and Helstrom are all streaming on Hulu now.

