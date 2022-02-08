Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Animated Series Reveals First Look Laurence Fishburne’s Beyonder

Disney Branded Television has unveiled the first look at the cast of the upcoming animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which includes executive producer Laurence Fishburne voicing the villainous Beyonder. Disney hosted a panel at the Television Critics Association 2022 winter press tour, where the cast and crew were gathered to offer a look at the diverse cast of characters set to arrive on television sets this summer. The main cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, and Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role as The Beyonder.

The character design for The Beyonder keeps his white clothing aesthetic in place, but makes some other slight changes to his appearance. Beyonder has long slender arms and legs, with long fingers and blue hair on his face and head. Entertainment Weekly describes The Beyonder as “a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He’s a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.”

“I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder,” Fishburne said in a statement to EW. “We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations.”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the 13-year-old supergenius Lunella and her T-Rex Devil Dinosaur, who is brought to present-day New York City via a time vortex. Together, they defend New York City’s Lower East Side. Additional cast members include Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend Casey; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father James Jr; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother Adria; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother Mimi; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather Pops.

Full character descriptions and designs can be found below. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will premiere this summer.

Luna Lafayette

Moon Girl

Described as one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe (which as we know is really saying a lot), 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette protects her beloved Lower East Side community as the roller-skating, gadget-wielding superhero known as Moon Girl.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Devil Dinosaur is like a 10-ton dog: he’s playful, fiercely loyal and utterly driven by his appetite. As Moon Girl’s partner (and family), he contributes muscle, teeth, claws, cunning, and an excellent sniffer.

Casey, James Jr. and Adria

A 13-year-old Puerto Rican-Jewish powerhouse, Casey is Moon Girl’s manager and best friend. Her mission is to make Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur the most beloved superheroes around.

Lunella’s dad, James Jr., is an optimistic and unconventional businessman. He and his family run Roll With It, the last roller-skating rink in New York City. “Roll with it” also happens to be James’ personal credo, as he always looks on the bright side of life.

Lunella’s mom, Adria, is a social activist and musician who serves as the DJ at Roll With It, the family-owned roller-skating rink.

Mimi, Pops, and The Beyonder

Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi, is the family’s rock. She suffers no fools and guides all – particularly Lunella – with gentle reminders and advice. But act foolishly or get on her bad side and she’ll set you straight with one of her patented zingers.

Pops is Lunella’s cool grandpa and the proud owner of Roll With It. He is a clever tinkerer and meticulous craftsman, constructing custom skates and reviving old pairs until they’re better than new.

The Beyonder is a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He’s a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans.