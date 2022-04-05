Marvel’s Moon Knight of the Future Debuts in Black, White & Blood #1 First Look

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood is the next installment in Marvel’s color-themed franchise, and the publisher has some all-star creators lined up for its debut issue. Two of those names included acclaimed writer Jonathan Hickman and iconic artist Chris Bachalo, who are teaming up to introduce the Moon Knight of the future. ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1, featuring this hero that hails from a future 6,000 years from now. The first look includes a page from each story in the first issue, which also shows features the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The first preview page is for Story A: “We Named the Dog Anubis” by Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo, the second preview page is for Story B: “The End” by Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés, and the third preview page is for Story C: “So White. Yet, So Dark” by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande. The limited color palette of Marvel’s Black, White & Blood comics is on full display, with only a few instances of red displayed on each page.

Our futuristic Moon Knight has the same white cape and cowl as the present-day iteration. In fact, much of his superhero costume remains more or less the same. His face is obstructed by the cowl, though a sliver of eyes can be seen in the black helmet worn underneath.

The latest Marvel Disney+ series to premiere is Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac in the titular role. Moon Knight has the second-best Marvel Studios debut on Disney+, beating out Hawkeye and WandaVision. According to Samba TV’s latest numbers, Moon Knight‘s premiere was viewed by 1.8 million households in the United States over its first five days. That’s 20% higher than the premiere of the most recent Marvel Studios series, Hawkeye, which was viewed in 1.5 million households in that same opening span. The only Marvel show to top Moon Knight to this point is Loki, which was viewed by 2.5 million households in its opening frame.

The first look at Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 is below, along with character designs by Chris Bachalo. The issue goes on sale May 18th.

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, MARC GUGGENHEIM & MUREWA AYODELE

Art by CHRIS BACHALO, JORGE FORNÉS & DOTUN AKANDA

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

On Sale 5/18

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED!

A bevy of comicdom’s finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 by Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés

Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1 by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande

Future Moon Knight Character Designs by Chris Bachalo

Future Moon Knight Character Designs by Chris Bachalo