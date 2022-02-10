Marvel’s New Moon Knight Comes From 6,000 Years in the Future

Comic book creators Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo are reuniting to introduce a new version of Moon Knight that hails from the far-flung future. Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood is the newest addition to Marvel’s Black, White & Blood miniseries, which includes Wolverine, Deadpool, Carnage, and Elektra. What makes this Moon Knight unique is he comes from 6,000 years into the future of the Marvel Universe. As far as we know this isn’t Marc Spector, but a new mystery character who is the last living priest of Khonshu. Character designs by Bachalo give fans the first look at this future Moon Knight.

Our futuristic Moon Knight has the same white cape and cowl as the present-day iteration. In fact, much of his superhero costume remains more or less the same. His face is obstructed by the cowl, though a sliver of eyes can be seen in the black helmet worn underneath. When this Moon Knight removes his cowl, he appears to have a bald head with tattoos.

Disney+ is gearing up for the premiere of its live-action Moon Knight series starring Oscar Isaac. The first full trailer was revealed in January, which also gave fans a look at Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow, who will be the main antagonist of the Marvel Studios production. The series premieres March 30th on Disney+.

As for Moon Knight in the comics, he currently headlines an ongoing series from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio. The series follows Marc Spector as he opens the Midnight Mission as he protects citizens from the evil villainy that stalks the night.

Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo’s Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 goes on sale April 13th.