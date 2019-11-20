Avengers: Endgame Directors Want to Work on Moon Knight Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios is about to follow the Star Wars franchise by launching some big-budget TV series extensions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. Marvel hasn’t wasted any time, either: in addition to the first slate of MCU Disney+ series, the studio has already lined up a second wave for production, and one of the most anticipated titles in that MCU Disney+ Phase Two is Moon Knight. Well, apparently Marvel fans aren’t the only ones loving the idea of the Moon Knight series, because Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo seem to be throwing their hat in the ring to help make it!

Here’s what the Russos had to say about Moon Knight, when asked by Inverse if there was a particular Disney+ Marvel series they’d love to work on:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Moon Knight would be fun,” Joe Russo said. “It’s hard to say because we’re in the middle of Cherry right now. We’re on location in Cleveland shooting at the moment. But anything Marvel does is going to be special. And we’ve had such an amazing working relationship with them that I’m sure we’re all gonna find something to come back together.”

The Russos and Marvel Studios have truly had a mutually beneficial relationship. Marvel Studios really hit its stride when the Russos delivered Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the franchise hit next-level event status with three-peat successes of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The Russos clearly got the career boost of a lifetime by taking on those Marvel projects and delivering four success stories. At this point, what Marvel fan doesn’t expect the Russos and Marvel to team up again?

At the end of the day, Joe and Anthony Russo got their start in TV, before being catapulted to Marvel fame: it would be a fitting full-circle turn if they came back to help make Moon Knight something special. Between the Russo’s comedic chops and their clear action prowess (see: their new film 21 Bridges, in theaters this week), the series couldn’t ask for a better set of directors for either a pilot or big event episode.

Moon Knight follows Marc Spector, a former Marine-turned-mercenary who winds up dying on a mission, only to be resurrected by the Egyptian god, Khonshu, as his avatar. Spector returns to the US and becomes the crime-fighter Moon Knight, funding his operation through a fortune raised off his mercenary earnings. In modern times, Spector has suffered from mental illness in the form of multiple personalities, as well as several different hero personas. In short: it’s something very well-suited to the Russos’ talents.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.