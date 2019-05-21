Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie and TV Series in the Works After Avengers: Endgame

Now that Avengers: Endgame has come and passed, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly starting to take shape. While Spider-Man: Far From Home is the lone film officially announced by Marvel Studios, a handful of other productions have been hinted at through the magic of leaks and reporting by Hollywood trade publications. Then on top of that, both Marvel Studios and Marvel Television are hard at working pumping out additional content in the form of serialized programming, both for streaming platforms and network television.

By our count, there are at least seven MCU films and an additional eight seasons of television confirmed in the coming months and years. Three of those shows — Marvel Studios offerings on Disney+ — will end up tying very closely into the movie side of the universe while the Marvel Television properties are likely to continue their less-connected approach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right out of the gates, it should be noted the properties listed below have either been confirmed by Marvel Studios or Marvel Television or reported by a trade publication. Rumors from fan blogs and scoop website were not included. Keep scrolling to see the other movies and films due out in a post-Endgame world…

What movie or show are you looking forward to most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Like previously said, the co-op production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures remains the only officially announced movie after Avengers: Endgame. The film, due out July 2nd, follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he tries navigating a world without Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). In addition to Holland, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are set to join the film as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal makes his MCU debut playing the iconic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Black Widow

One of the worst kept MCU secrets of all time, a Black Widow solo film will likely take the place of the first Marvel Studios date next year on May 1, 2020. The latest reports, courtesy of Avengers star Sebastian Stan, suggest Black Widow will take place sometime after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film is set to be a major payday for actress Scarlett Johansson and she’ll reportedly be joined by Stranger Things star David Harbour and Florence Pugh. The movie will be directed by Cate Shortland on a script from Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

The Eternals

Drawing from deep within the Marvel mythos comes The Eternals, a millennia-spanning tale that can be pulled in any direction Marvel Studios deems fit. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film will reportedly feature a cast led by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-seok, to name a few. The script was written by brothers Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Shang-Chi

Following Kevin Feige’s promise to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe more diverse as it proceeds into Phase 4, Shang-Chi will be the first Marvel Studios property to feature an Asian character in a lead role. Based on the comics by Jim Starlin and Steve Engelhart, Shang-Chi will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton on a script from Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham. While word surrounding the production has been rather quiet, casting news should start surfacing in the coming months.

Black Panther 2

After a record-setting run at the box office, it was a matter of time before word of a Black Panther sequel started circulating. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler talked last November about the process he was taking for the upcoming sequel.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Doctor Strange 2

Another sequel, Doctor Strange 2 will be helmed by horror maestro Scott Derrickson. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it was previously speculated that Derrickson would write the script with C. Robert Cargill, the same writing team behind the first movie. The sequel will reportedly feature the live-action debuts of Brother VooDoo and Clea in addition to having the horrific Nightmare serve as the film’s villain.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The one film that’s been under the most observation on this list has to be the Guardians of the Galaxy threequel. At one point, fan-favorite filmmaker James Gunn was removed from the director’s chair, only to be replaced months later. The film was initially thought to be one of the 2020 release but now that Gunn is writing and directing The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, it’s very likely the film won’t start production until late 2021 or the beginning part of 2022 at the earliest.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

One of the first Marvel Studios properties to hit Disney+ will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, featuring both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles from the movies. In addition to Mackie and Stan, the six-episode series will also reportedly see Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp reprise their roles from Captain America: Civil War. It’s currently scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime August 2020.

WandaVision (Disney+)

Though little has been revealed about WandaVision, it will reportedly begin production this Fall for a 2020 release. According to Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen, the movie will be heading to some interesting time periods.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser,” Olsen shared with Variety about the new series. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited.”

Loki (Disney+)

And the final officially announced Disney+ property is Loki, featuring Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the Asgardians God of Mischief. Though the character was killed in the present timeline during Avengers: Infinity War, it’s likely this series will end up being about the previous version of the character being able to escape with the Space Stone in 2012 during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Hawkeye (Disney+)

The one Disney+ show that hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios, but heavily reported by trades is Hawkeye, featuring Jeremy Renner. According to some reports, it will feature Renner’s Hawkeye passing his mantle down to Kate Bishop.

Agents of SHIELD Season 7 (ABC)

Moving over to Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb and company are moving full steam ahead with a seventh season for Agents of SHIELD. The season has already begun filming, even though Season Six just hit ABC last week. It’s too early to tell what the season will be about, although it appears it will be another shortened summer outing.

Runaways Season 3 (Hulu)

Marvel Television’s first Hulu Original is already heading into its third season, which started filming last week. When a Season Three order was first announced, showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement they were ecstatic to return to the streaming platform.

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” the two said in a statement. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Ghost Rider Season 1 (Hulu)

Gabriel Luna is returning as Robbie Reyes for a solo Ghost Rider show on Hulu, set to premiere sometime in 2020. One of the two newest show announced by the entire Marvel outfit, the series will be headed by Ingrid Escajeda.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as GHOST RIDER. This story hits every note for me—my love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people! It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that,” Escajeda said in a statement through Marvel.

Helstrom Season 1 (Hulu)

And completely out of left field, the other show announced alongside Ghost Rider was Helstrom, another live-action Hulu series featuring Daimon and Ana Helstrom. Helstrom will be ran by Paul Zbyszewski, who is also credited as an executive producer on Ghost Rider.

“As a lifelong Marvel fan, I feel incredibly fortunate to help bring this darker, thrilling corner of the comic book universe to life, and I’m just grateful to everyone at Marvel Television and Hulu for the opportunity,” Zbyszewski said in a statement. “Marvel’s known for all the heart, humor, and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix. I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”