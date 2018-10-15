Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Expected to Be Renewed for Third Season by Netflix

Netflix is expected to renew Marvel series Luke Cage for a third season, Deadline reports.

The news comes just hours after it was learned the streaming giant nixed Iron Fist after two seasons.

According to Deadline, a formal green-light for Cage Season Three is imminent. Its renewal would mark the third Marvel-Netflix series to make it to three seasons, following Daredevil, which drops its third season next week, and Jessica Jones, which was ordered for a third season in April.

In July, Cindy Holland, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Content, said the streaming service had yet to make “any firm decisions” on a third season for Cage, the super strong, bulletproof de facto protector of Harlem. Despite its up-in-the-air status, the writers room was said to be developing Season Three.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter confirmed late last month showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker was penning the new season.

“I think the plan for Season 3 is to explore Luke’s ability to govern and be fair. At the end [of Season Two], we talk about there being a new sheriff in town, a new king in Harlem,” Colter told fans assembled at Baltimore Comic Con.

“We’re going to see how he deals with this power, because we know absolute power can corrupt absolutely. And sometimes when you don’t have someone checking you, someone to put you in place, someone to tell you ‘you can’t do that,’ we sometimes get out of control. We see that everywhere.”

Colter said the third season would explore how that new status quo affects Harlem and set up potential future stories.

“Luke is in Harlem, and so Harlem is going to be his place that he’s going to have to control. And I think he’s decided to use organized crime in a very not practical way,” he explained.

“I think he thinks he can be a part of it but not be in it. I think he thinks he can control it but not get his hands dirty. We’re going to find out. I think by the end of Season 3, what we wanna do is set Luke Cage up so we can go forward for another series, or maybe do some other things and spinoff. But ultimately, we want to complete at least one story arc, and then see what happens after that.”