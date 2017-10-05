Marvel And Netflix Will Reportedly Delay Launch Of The Punisher

The Punisher’s big reveal at New York Comic Con has been canceled due to the tragic events in Las Vegas, but Marvel and Netflix might not be stopping there.

A recent report surfaced from Verne Gay of Newsday that says Marvel and Netflix are delaying the show’s launch, in addition to the recent removal of the show from New York Comic Con. The report says it is aiming for a release sometime in the late fall and is in direct response to the Las Vegas shooting.

Have heard: Netflix will delay mid-Oct. launch of #ThePunisher (which also dropped out of #NYCC) until late fall, citing Las Vegas massacre. — vernejgay (@vernejgay) October 5, 2017

It seems Netflix was orchestrating a surprise drop this weekend, hence all the teases without release dates over the past few weeks. It isn’t hard to surmise why Marvel and Netflix decided against that, as the character is particularly violent and of a much darker tone than the rest of the Marvel Netflix series. That’s saying something when one of those shows is Daredevil.

The studios also canceled an event in Paris that would have taken place simultaneously alongside New York Comic Con. The first two episodes were to be streamed for fans, with the rest dropping on Netflix soon after.

We’ve reached out to Netflix and Marvel for clarification, and neither studio has confirmed the show is being delayed.

The show follows Frank Castle, who debuted in Marvel’s Netflix universe during Daredevil season 2. His tragic past was a focal point of his time there, and will again be a focus in the upcoming series. Aspects of this are even seen in the first trailer, again spotlighting the brutal nature of Frank Castle’s world. He was vicious enough with Daredevil getting in his way constantly, so imagine what he’s like when no one is there to keep him in check.

That isn’t completely the case though, as Daredevil’s Karen Page will be along for the ride, though it isn’t known if even she can keep him from going over the edge.

The Punisher will hit Netflix later this year.