Marvel Reveals New Look at Death of Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange isn’t having a good time. As Marvel promised in the lead up to The Death of Doctor Strange #1, the Sorcerer Supreme was at risk of losing his life. As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened as Stephen Strange was, in fact, killed by the end of the mini-event’s debut issue, setting off one of the comic world’s largest chain reactions in the magical world. In short, the void of a Sorcerer Supreme has let down Earth’s defenses, and the planet is at risk for invasion from inter-dimensional beasts and the like.

Certainly, nothing could go wrong, right? The House of Ideas shared some of the beginning pages of Death of Doctor Strange #2 this week, and the sophomore outing will already feature the debut of some of those aforementioned beasts. Enter, the Three Mothers.

According to a press release distributed by Marvel this fall, the Three Mothers — Wyrd, an alien-mage priestess; the Crown, a powerful Warrior-Queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouther worms — are a magical version of Thanos’ Black Order.

“‘What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn’t in it?’ It’s a question that I’m excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange,” MacKay said in a press release announcing the comic in June. “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it’s been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We’ve cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can’t wait for people to join us on it!”

The preview pages also show the return of Clea, a character heavily teased throughout the first issue of the event.

Death of Doctor Strange #2 is set for release on October 20th. The solicitation information for that issue can be found below.