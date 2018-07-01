Marvel Reveals New Look At Return Of The Fantastic Four

Marvel is celebrating the return of first family the Fantastic Four with some gorgeous Artgerm covers, and now we’ve got the complete set.

Fans had previously seen Artgerm’s take on Human Torch and The Thing, but Marvel has released his covers featuring Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, and they are just as impressive. The new covers will accompany Fantastic Four #1, which will also sport a cover from Alex Ross. You can catch each of the gorgeous covers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series will be helmed by writer Dan Slott and artist Sara Pichelli, and Slott couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Honestly, this is a lifetime dream,” Slott told Marvel.com. “The first super hero comics I ever read were my cousin’s copies of FANTASTIC FOUR #48–50, with “The Coming of Galactus” and the first appearance of the Silver Surfer. For me, personally, this has been a long time coming. I’ve got notebooks filled with the stories I’d like to do if I ever got my hands on these characters!”

The book will also retain some of the space-faring and cosmic concepts Slott used to great effect in Silver Surfer.

“Definitely. The FF are super heroes, but they’re not about stopping bank robbers or defeating clandestine secret societies,” Slott said. “Sure, if a world-eater comes to devour the Earth, or a giant Kirby monster starts stomping through the city, you can count on them to save the day. That said, first and foremost, they’re explorers. They’re out to see new planets, dimensions and universes! They live to push the boundaries of both science and the imagination! More importantly, they live to do that together, as a family.”

“We will absolutely mix it up and give you classic FF goodness and all-new, modern-day weirdness, too,” Slott said. “I’ll be honest with you, though: we’ve been away from the Fantastic Four for years now, and I am dying to start off and lean into the most FF-ish stories possible! Stan and Jack, Byrne, Simonson, Waid and Ringo, Hickman and everyone in between—I have so much love for every era of this book, I really can’t wait to play with all the toys in the toy box!”

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

DAN SLOTT (W) SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

FOUREVER Part One

“BECAUSE YOU DEMANDED IT – THE WORLD’S GREATEST COMIC MAGAZINE IS BACK!

Since the end of SECRET WARS, there’s been a gap in the Marvel Universe. A void no other team can fill. And it’s time for the world to move on. But can it? A life-changing decision by the Thing! A momentous declaration by the Human Torch! A clarion call-to-arms that summons Doctor Doom! And a signal in the sky that heralds the return of hope to the Marvel Universe! All this, and Alicia Masters adopts kittens! So cute! Plus, the Impossible Man!

IF YOU READ ONLY ONE MARVEL COMIC THIS MONTH, THIS IS THE ONE!”

Fantastic Four #1 releases in August, with midnight release events happening on August 8th.