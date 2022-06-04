Marvel Teases New Spider-Man Suit

✖

The collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite is about to result in Spider-Man securing an all-new super-suit. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is a five-issue miniseries that sends the characters from Fortnite Island to the Marvel Universe to team up with heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Together, they must hunt down the elusive Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point. An upcoming issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will borrow from Secret Wars #8 by putting Spider-Man in a new costume, similar to how the web-slinger donned his black alien symbiote in the 1984 comic.

"Amid the Zero War, there comes a costume--!" the promotional artwork for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War states. Several Marvel heroes and villains are fighting it out against their Fortnite counterparts. However, Spider-Man's silhouette is blacked out, keeping his new suit a mystery for the time being. Marvel's press release also reads, "Spider-Man scores a new suit in the Zero War – both in Fortnite and on the page! All will be revealed soon in a new cover inspired by Secret Wars #8." The other piece of relevant information comes from the artwork's filename, revealing the cover will be for the fifth issue of the Marvel/Fortnite crossover.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

A description of the event reads: "Written by veteran Marvel writer Christos Gage and Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by acclaimed artist Sergio Dávila, the comic's story follows the inhabitants on the Island who are locked in what seems to be a never-ending war, and only one thing has the potential to turn the tide—a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point that was cast into the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with Shuri and several fan-favorites from Fortnite to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Will these allies be able to find it in time and avert catastrophe? And can the heroes of Marvel and Fortnite's realities hold off the Imagined Order long enough to give them a fighting chance? Don't miss this momentous saga packed with incredible ramifications for both universes!"

"At its heart, the series is an adventure story, with characters from both universes coming together to go on a treasure hunt into the deepest, darkest depths of the Marvel Universe," Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith said regarding the crossover. "Donald Mustard and Christos Gage have such a deep love for both Fortnite and Marvel, and Sergio Davíla is turning in some absolutely unreal pages. Having the amazing Leinil Francis Yu on main covers and a killer lineup of Marvel artists on variants has been a real gift as well. This is going to be the ultimate team-up, where the best of both Fortnite and Marvel are represented."

