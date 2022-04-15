Marvel Shares New Fortnite Comic Covers, Details Included Cosmetics

In case you somehow missed it, a new Fortnite comic book series is set to hit the stands in June with the release of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 on June 8th from Marvel writer Christos Gage alongside Epic Games’ Donald Mustard and artist Sergio Davila. As is fairly typical for comics, Marvel and Fortnite developer Epic Games have now revealed some covers for the second issue of the limited series — and detailed the codes for digital cosmetics that will be available in each first-print issue.

“Spider-Man and his allies are led to the outskirts of Wakanda – but no one said getting in would be easy!” Marvel’s description of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2 reads. “Meanwhile, Iron Man and The Foundation launch a daring mission into the unknown and stumble upon a game-changing revelation!” You can check out the cover by Leinil Francis Yu and the variant cover by Ron Lim for the comic yourself embedded below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1515042278515089413

According to Marvel, each first-print issue of the limited series will come with a code that folks can redeem for an in-game digital cosmetic in Fortnite that is, of course, themed after Marvel. These codes will grant access to these cosmetics ahead of said items becoming available for purchase more broadly in the Fortnite Item Shop. Additionally, it has been stated that “select in-game items will ONLY be available with the redeemable codes” included in each first-print issue. Also? Anyone that redeems all five codes will receive a bonus Fortnite Outfit in the video game.

You can check out the schedule of what each comic’s digital code will get in Fortnite below:

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 — Outfit

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #2 — Wrap

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3 — Pickaxe

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #4 — Spray

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5 — Loading Screen

As noted above, Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #1 is set to go on sale on June 8th. The limited series will run for a total of five issues. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War limited series so far? Are you excited to see what sorts of in-game items the codes unlock? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things comics and gaming!