Marvel Reveals Nick Fury Tried to Get the Avengers Back Together Before ‘Infinity War’

Nick Fury might’ve been off the grid during Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, but the Captain Marvel Prelude shows he stayed quite busy.

The Captain Marvel Prelude shows Nick Fury and Maria Hill going underground after Avengers: Age of Ultron, but they still kept tabs on the Avengers. That included during the fallout from the Sokovia Accords, which split the team down the middle and ended up with Captain America and Iron Man facing off. In the end, Captain America broke his teammates out of the Raft, forming a sort of Secret Avengers group, and as this issue shows Fury ended up meeting them during a mission to try and get the band back together.

When they meet, Fury says, ” I think you and I both know when it’s time to say enough is enough. Hell, not that long ago you gave me a lecture on it before we took down S.H.I.E.L.D. Can’t we all agree that now is that time? How long can you and Stark keep up this silent treatment?’

Cap asks Fury if there is something that needs “Avenging,” and Fury says it’s about being prepared. “I’d like to keep my options open,” Fury says. “It’s only a matter of time before some bigger intergalactic problem needs to be solved. Doing this case-by-case cleanup isn’t what this team was meant for. We’ve got damage control for that.”

Cap tells him he gave Tony a phone to reach him, and that scene segues to a meeting between Maria Hill and Tony Stark. Unfortunately, her pitch goes just as well as Fury’s, as she tells Stark, “How long are you going to allow this to continue? The world needs the Avengers–the full roster–.”

To that Stark says, “Yeah well, not today.” Hill responds “But definitely tomorrow.” She also sees the phone Cap gave Stark on his desk and takes a look at it. Despite Stark not wanting to call, he isn’t ruling it out, as he keeps the phone close by always.

Marvel’s Captain Marvel Prelude #1 is written by Will Corona Pilgrim and drawn by Andrea Di Vito. The official description is included below:

“Before CAROL DANVERS takes flight in 2019’s first Marvel Studios film, immerse yourself in this all-new adventure! Spinning out of the mysterious events of Avengers: Infinity War, NICK FURY and MARIA HILL set off on life-or-death missions that lead directly to the appearance of CAPTAIN MARVEL!”

Marvel’s Captain Marvel Prelude #1 is in stores now.