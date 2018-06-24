Marvel’s ‘Night Man’ Coming To DVD

Before Agents of SHIELD, Daredevil, or any other of Marvel’s television shows, there was Night Man, a show that debuted in the late 90s before closing up shop after two seasons.

Now — for fans wanting a little taste of nostalgia — the show is finally making it’s way to home media release some twenty years later. Come June 12, Night Man will be available through Amazon in DVD format. UPDATE: The set is available to pre-order right here for 31% off. Lock in that discount while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Night Man debuted in 1997 and ran for two seasons (44 episodes) until May 17, 1999. The show starred Matt McColm as the show’s titular character, Johnny Domino.

The product description for the DVD reads as follows.

Based on the Marvel Comics Comic Book character, all 44 episodes of this legendary live-action series are available in this value-priced 9-disc collector’s set – for the first time ever on DVD! One of Marvel’s first forays into scripted television, paving the way for modern hits like “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Iron Fist.”

After renowned San Francisco saxophonist Johnny Domino is struck by lightning, he finds himself literally tuned to the wavelength of evil – and no longer able to sleep. Johnny becomes Night Man, and – in a bulletproof bodysuit that allows him to fly, see in the dark, and render himself invisible – fights to keep crime off his city’s streets in this complete collection of adventures based on the comic created by Steve Englehart (who also wrote several episodes).

Cast: Matt McColm (Johnny Domino/Night Man, Jayne Heitmeyer (Lt. Briony Branca), Derek Webster (Raleigh Jordan), Derwin Jordan (Raleigh Jordan), Earl Holliman (Frank Dominus), Michael Woods (Lieutenant Charlie Dann), and Felecia Bell (Jessica Rodgers).

Night Man was a character that was originally created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Darick Robertson for Mailbu Comics. Malibu was eventually purchased by Marvel in 1994 and its characters subsequently began appearing in Marvel.

Night Man even had connection to the wildly popular Infinifty Gauntlet storyline — the run that helped inspired Avengers: Infinity War — as he once wielded the Reality Gem. Taking advantage of Night Man, Loki then got a hold of the reality gem and started creating various versions of Night Man.

Will you be buying Night Man on DVD? Did you watch the show when it was on? Let us know in the comments below.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.