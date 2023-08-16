Marvel Star Florence Pugh Spotted on SAG Picket Line at Walt Disney Studios

Oppenheimer's Florence Pugh was seen on the picket lines with a sign that read "Grrrrrrr!!! This Is Bullsh*t."

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike last month, following in the footsteps of the WGA. After negotiations with the AMPTP failed, most film and television productions have halted, and many stars have been visiting the picket lines. Yesterday, Marvel and Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh was seen on the pick lines at Walt Disney Studios, and photos just hit the Internet. Last month, Pugh joined her Oppenheimer co-stars in walking out of the film's premiere when the SAG strike officially began.

"Grrrrrrr!!! This is BULLSHIT!" Pugh's sign read. You can check out a photo of the actor shared by Vanity Fair below:

Pugh also shared an image of the picket lines in her Instagram stories. You can view a screenshot below:

(Photo: Instagram)

What Is Florence Pugh's Next Marvel Project?

Pugh is signed on to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Thunderbolts. It was recently reported that Pugh will be getting an "eight-figure" payday in her salary for multiple upcoming Marvel films. The movie started production but shut down in May due to the WGA strike.

Thunderbolts will also feature Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). It was previously announced that Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, has been cast as Thaddeus Ross and will first be appearing in Captain America: Brave New World. The role was originally played by William Hurt who sadly passed away last year. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing Thunderbolts while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is signed on to write the script. Thunderbolts is expected to mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5.

Why Is SAG-AFTRA Striking?

In a statement tied to the strike announcement, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor of authorization.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, said during a press conference. "During our nearly century-long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

Stay tuned for more updates about the WGA and SAG strikes.