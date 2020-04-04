Marvel Cuts Many Solicited Titles for May and June, No Word on When Publishing Will Resume

The coronavirus pandemic has caused industries across the board to adapt and make big changes to both their way of working as well as their workforce, production processes, and output. That is certainly the case for Marvel Entertainment, as a spokesperson confirmed to Newsarama that Marvel is immediately pausing work on around one-third of their May and June titles. ComicBook.com has confirmed that it’s actually 15% to 20% of the title count, but thanks to some books double shipping in those months, it ends up working out to be around one third. That of course also means the releases of those books will be pushed, though at this time we are not sure of which titles will be affected by this pause.

The spokesperson explained that the decision to pause work on those titles was made “to help spread the amount of publishing product over the coming weeks and months.” No timetable for those release dates was given, though the coming weeks and months would suggest that at least some of the planned titles will be released by April’s end.

The creators behind the paused titles were notified today, and the spokesperson did also reveal that “all talent will be paid for their work to date”.

It’s great that creators will be paid for their work that’s been completed, though that is one of the few bright spots in this difficult situation, which affect all creators substantially, removing a primary source of income for what could be weeks to several months. That’s why it’s more important than ever to support your favorite creators on a more personal basis, whether through their patreons or online stores.

As for Marvel, here are the comics that were on deck for April, and it remains to be seen when these will see the light of day.

Daredevil #20

Marauders #10

Excalibur #10

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17

Deadpool #5

Doctor Doom #7

Black Cat #11

The Magnificent Ms. Marvel #14

Strange Academy #2

Dr. Strange #5

Spider-Man Noir #2

Empyre: Avengers #0

Strikeforce #8

Empyre: Fantastic Four #0

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1

Black Widow #1

Ant-Man #4

Avengers of the Wastelands #4

Taskmaster #1

Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda #8

Sword Master #10

X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1