Marvel Phase 4 Plants Seeds For Next Crossover Event

Last night was a huge night for Marvel Studios, who revealed their entire Phase Four line-up at San Diego Comic-Com. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, led the event and was later interviewed by various outlets about all of the exciting news. Of all the big announcements, one thing that isn’t happening anytime soon is another crossover event a la Avengers: Endgame. However, in an interview with MTV News, Feige hinted that Phase Four will plant the seeds for something big in the future.

#AvengersEndgame was the end of an era, and #Marvel Studios president #KevinFeige confirmed to us at #ComicCon that the next class of @Avengers will be a “very different team than we’ve seen before.” We also asked if Phase 4 of the #MCU might be planting some big clues 👀 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4mxOTmmJ0u — MTV NEWS @ SDCC (@MTVNEWS) July 21, 2019

“Are you already planting the seeds for the next crossover event?,” MTV asked. “Secret Wars or what? Like does Phase Four start to plant the seeds for whatever we’re gonna see, because we obviously saw Thanos, the whole Infinity saga, the seeds were panted way early on.”

“Uh, yes,” Feige teased. “We debated what we should announce today. Should we announce Four and Five? We’ve planned them out, we’ve got five years down the road and I was like, I think eleven projects in two years is plenty, having not mentioned anything for two or three years.”

“But in the next Phase, it leads to something? There is something that you are heading towards,” MTV clarified.

“Well, it’s what I love about the Marvel comic method of storytelling,” Feige replied. “That’s not anything we invented. I love that things build up, they build to a crescendo, they all get together, they separate, they change. And now that we get to do that, not just in the movies, but on these mega-event series on Disney+, just has invigorated all of us at Marvel Studios to keep going.”

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.