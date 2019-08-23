Marvel Studios Phase 4 Trailer Released

Hollywood never slows it pace, so despite Avengers: Endgame becoming the highest-grossing film of all the time just weeks ago, Marvel Studio is well into the development of its next batch of projects in Phase Four. Then, moments ago during Disney’s D23 Expo, the production outfit released a makeshift trailer for the Phase, interview several producers involved in the process.

As one might expect, Marvel didn’t manage to sneak in any new clips of footage, even with principal photography for Black Widow well underway. Veteran Marvel producers Nate Moore and Stephen Broussard, amongst others, offered super quick takes on upcoming properties such as The Eternals and Loki. You can see the teaser trailer for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming batch of films and shows is a record-setting feat for Marvel. Not only is the franchise the highest-grossing in all of the land, but Phase 4 will also be the first group of movies from Marvel Studios without its tentpole property — The Avengers. Phase 4 also includes Thor: Love and Thunder, the first-ever movie that serves as a fourth franchise entry to a Marvel property. Captain America and Iron Man both capped out at three movies each, with each character many would say is more popular than the Asgardian God of Thunder.

Phase 4 also shows Marvel Studios jumping in headfirst to non-linear storytelling, with at least three properties being prequels of sorts. We know Black Widow will take place sometime between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The Eternals, on the other hand, likely takes place millennia ago, something Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously alluded to in interviews. Then there’s Loki, a series for Disney+ that will continue with the God of Mischief straight from the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steal the Space Stone and escape with it.

Marvel’s Phase 4 slate includes Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Which of the Phase 4 properties are you looking forward to most? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!